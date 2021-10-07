Failure to raise the debt ceiling quite simply means, for the very first time in our Nation’s history, the United States of America will default on its sovereign financial obligations. That will put the U.S. in the company of Argentina, Lebanon and Pakistan, just to name a few countries that have been unable or unwilling to honor their debt payments. This is not an exaggeration folks, is this really where we want to be? We will not be able to borrow any more money. Now you may think that’s a good thing, right? Wrong, although raising the debt ceiling does not increase our deficits, it does mean we won’t be able to pay the existing financial commitments we’ve already made like Social Security payments, Medicare, salaries to the Military and Federal employees, aid relief to fire and flood disasters and even tax refund payments.
To hear the members of the Republican Party tell it, raising the debt ceiling is the equivalent of some rare cosmic phenomena that only happens maybe once in a lifetime. In reality it’s common. A “flip-flopping politician”, former President Ronald Reagan, holds the record at a very impressive 18 times. When the Donald Trump Administration called for raising the debt ceiling, on three different occasions, Mitch McConnell had this to say “We must raise the debt ceiling because America can’t default, that would be a disaster”. Now ole Mitch is telling us, he wants to be “Crystal clear about this, Republicans are united in opposition to raising the debt ceiling”. Really Senator, even at the expense of America losing its AAA credit rating and financial standing in the world? But hey, if it hurts President Joe Biden I guess disaster be damned. After almost four decades in office, McConnell has voted to increase or suspend the debt ceiling 32 times, but now he’s courageously drawing a line in the sand.
In the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic as states across the country were begging for Federal Aid, Mitch McConnell had this bit of miserly advice, file bankruptcy! Now, as our Nation comes to grip with the ravages of the Delta Variant, and over 700,000 Covid related deaths, we must also deal with natural disasters, crumbling infrastructure, a global shipping crisis with clogged ports and railroad terminals and the ever present threats against our Democracy. But once more Mitch McConnell hardens his heart, willing to let America fail as long as it’s on the Democrat’s watch...please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.