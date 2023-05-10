Much like the Robot from the 1960s T.V. series “Lost in Space”, the pioneers and innovators of Artificial Intelligence (AI) have recently been sounding the alarm about the inherent risk of such amazing life changing technology.
Not so very long ago, artificial intelligence was once part of a futuristic world that could only be found in the pages of science fiction. But the possibility of a Dystopian tomorrow where we become enslaved by technology, trade our freedom for security, where our endless greed and consumption leads to a cataclysmic environmental collapse are very real. Even now we are standing dangerously close to the abyss, where truth becomes so distorted by disinformation and lies, many are willing to sacrifice Democracy for a Dictatorship.
As far as the weaponization of Artificial Intelligence, I’m afraid that Pandora’s box has already been opened. Just as a cute little drone can deliver a package of socks from Amazon, it can also just as easily be transformed into a bomb dropping nightmare. When it comes to human beings
inflicting pain, suffering and even death on it’s fellow man, human ingenuity is unparalleled.
Our early ancestors had to find out the hard way, that trying to bring down a huge angry 2,000 lb. Cape buffalo could be a dangerous proposition. Until one slightly above average member of the tribe came up with the bright idea of a spear. Now a man could stand a much more sane and safer distance from his prey and still be able to feed his family. There must have been quite a bit of singing and dancing around the old campfire that night!
But you can bet it wasn’t long until at least one conniving member of the tribe could see a more nefarious purpose for that new deadly weapon. So just as that spear could take down a raging bull it could also just as easily bring down a man...please stay safe my friends.
