Donald Trump may or may not run for President again, but make no mistake about it, he is running scared. Like a bank robber covered in red dye and caught holding the money bag, he’s shouting out “entrapment, I’m innocent!” It’s all just a big misunderstanding, nothing illegal whatsoever, why he’s simply closing out his account and withdrawing his own money.
With the very real threat of a possible indictment breathing down his neck, Trump is now throwing down the gauntlet demanding that he immediately be made President. Or, and this would be the minimal solution he would be willing to accept, declare the 2020 election
irreparably compromised and have a new election. Sure, why not?! We’ll just throw 246 years of American Democracy out the window to give a pampered assed billionaire a do-over, all because he didn’t get his way.
As long as we’re living in fantasyland, maybe Trump can wave his magic little wand and grant everyone a do-over! Wouldn’t that be great? If your team loses the big game, if you just missed out on that job promotion, maybe your horse came in last at the Kentucky Derby or you were only one number away from winning the Powerball. Don’t worry, just go online and redeem your do-over card! How much of the heart and soul of America are we willing to barter away to appease the dangerous, idiotic, treasonous delusions of Donald Trump?
Speaking of idiotic, Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, had this to say about the effects of climate change. “Don’t we have enough trees around here?” I wonder if the word photosynthesis means anything to Herschel. You know that unimportant process by
which trees take in harmful Carbon Dioxide emissions and convert them into breathable, life sustaining oxygen.
Or how about Florida’s Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, who offered up these comforting words for women, “Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb.” Spoken like a true southern gentleman. Matt Gaetz is currently under federal investigation for sex trafficking underage girls. Way to go Florida.
Then there’s everybody’s favorite little Georgia peach, Margie Taylor Greene, who called President Joe Biden, Hitler. That’s right folks, Adolf Hitler the insanely evil dictator who instigated World War II. The man responsible for the deaths of more than 40 million people and who ordered the systematic murder of 6 millions Jews including women and children.
The Republican Party must be desperate because they seem to be scraping the bottom of the barrel because they are certainly not sending us their best and brightest.
Our great Made in Amer ica Democracy does not come with a guarantee, it must be defended, protected and preserved by each new generation, or all too late we just might find it does have an expiration date...please stay safe my friends.
