There have been many things written and said about the hypocrisy of American Politics. But my favorite quote just may be from Adlai Stevenson II who said: “a hypocrite
is the kind of politician who would cut down a redwood tree and then mount the stump and
make a speech for conservation.”
Let’s take Ron DeSantis as an example. In 2013, as a freshman Congressman his very first vote, along with 67 other Republican members, was to deny relief aid to the victims of
Hurricane Sandy. He said it would not be fiscally responsible, although he did sympathize, he said if a person had flood insurance, the claim should be paid.
But now, the big, bad wolf has come knocking and suddenly Mr. DeSantis has a remarkable transformation, as the Republican Governor of Florida. He believes it is the Federal Government’s responsibility to break out the old check book, deficits be damned.
In fact, he’s requesting that FEMA cover 100% of the clean up costs. President Joe Biden said “At times like this American comes together, we’re gonna pull together as one team, as one America”. He immediately approved Florida’s Disaster Declaration unlike Donald Trump who refused California’s request for Federal Aid to help battle deadly Wildfires.
There are those who consider DeSantis as the rightful heir to the Trump throne, while others view him as a dimwitted, short sighted tool.......please stay safe my friends.
