Rupert Murdoch, Executive Chairman of Fox News, has decided the best course of action to free himself from this latest legal entanglement with Dominion Voting Systems is to settle out of court. After all, who needs the aggravation of standing before a judge and jury with your hand on the Bible, swearing to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth. Instead he’ll just simply withdraw $787.5 million from petty cash and bring this whole embarrassing situation to an end.
For most inhabitants on planet Earth, that is a fantastical amount of money, but to someone like Rupert Murdoch it’s just the cost of doing business. With a staggering net worth of $21.7 billion, Murdoch is the 31st richest man in the United States and the 71st richest man in the
world. And one more added benefit of being this wealthy means you never have to say you’re sorry. No admittance of wrong doing or televised retraction for all of the lies and misinformation from your network that contributed to the hate and anger that helped fuel the violent and
deadly attack on our Nation’s Capitol.
And no apology to the American people for desecrating our Constitution, or the character assassination of honest poll workers or for being a willing co-conspirator in the seditious act of
attempting to overthrow American Democracy. For the love of money you have built an Empire of Greed, furnishing the many rooms of your mansion with plunder. Through hypocritical words
and deceitfulness you have sacrificed your integrity and betrayed the trust of the American people. In the Bible we are told “Your gold and silver are corroded. Their corrosion will testify
against you and eat your flesh like fire.”
Mr. Murdoch, why should an innocent man have such fear of the truth? But remember, that even the disciple Judas did not escape accountability, and in the end so must we all...please stay safe my friends.
