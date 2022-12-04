I was sitting in church the other night when I had a revelation. As Christians, most of us are aware that we are on a spiritual journey. In other words, we’re going somewhere. We’re not just biding our time awaiting the return of Jesus who will then rescue us from all of our problems. No! According to Jesus, we should be “occupying” until he comes. That means we should be working, making progress, moving in the direction of our goals.
That was not the revelation, but it led me to see something in a way that I’ve never seen it before. For
many believers, it’s sometimes easy to become discouraged when things don’t happen the way we expecct them to, or when we expect them to happen. During those times of discouragement, it’s also easy to accept the thought that, “It’s never going to happen.” Or, “I’m never going to get there.” I’d like you to know that those thoughts don’t have to be true for you.
What I saw was this: I began to imagine myself in the car on my way to a familiar place. On the screen of my mind, that destination was the church. As I left home, I made a few turns to get out of the neighborhood and onto the main road. Once on the main road, I encountered a red light. Red means, “Stop.” Has this ever happened to you on your way to a particular destination? Of course it has.
Here’s what we don’t do when we happen upon a red light: we don’t throw our hands up in the air and exclaim, “Well, that’s it! I’ll never get there now!” No, on the contrary, we take it in stride. We know that red lights are simply part of the journey. As I continued on my trip to the church, a police car sped up behind me and I had to pull over to allow him to go around me. Again, when this happened, I didn’t think, “Oh no! I wasn’t expecting this! This must mean that it’s not God’s will for me to get to this
destination.” Nope! I just got right back on track and continued on my way, fully expecting that I would
arrive soon enough.
I know this is a simple analogy, but it’s so true. If we don’t do this while we’re on our way to a physical
location, then why would we do it on the way to a spiritual destination? Be encouraged! Don’t allow the little bumps in the road, or small delays to convince you to give up on your Christian journey. Take it from the Word of God that you “will reap, if you faint not.” And take it from those who have gone
ahead of you… the delays are a normal part of the process. If you continue to press on, you’ll make it!
You will get to where God is taking you! And in my experience, when you stay the course and don’t give
up, you find that you were so much closer to reaching that goal than you ever imagined.
So don’t quit, and you will arrive at your destination, and you will receive the prize! At Grace Fellowship of Beattyville, we talk about thiings like that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.