An unquenchable thirst for absolute power has been a defining characteristic of
Dictators and even little orange wanna-be dictators throughout history. They also share many other maniacal characteristics as well, including an almost visceral hatred against Freedom of the Press.
Why? Because whether we are discussing Hitler, Mussolini, Lenin, or in some cases even the President of the United States, they all wish to control the flow of information.
Chairman Mao, the former leader of the Chinese Communist Party, was so alarmed that his people might start thinking for themselves, he declared that reading too many books could actually be harmful.
When Adolf Hitler came to power in 1933, he very quickly created the Propaganda
Ministry. They issued a detailed listing of what could and could not be printed. They also passed what is known ass the Editor’s Law, which stated that all newspaper staff must be “racially pure” which, of course meant, no Jews allowed. Richard Nixon tried to criminally prosecute the New York Times to stop them from
printing the “Pentagon Papers” which eventually led to his disgraceful downfall. Ex-President Donald Trump, actually called the press, the enemy of the American people.
I believe that investigative journalism is of vital importance to a free functioning society, to shine a light on criminal enterprise, corporate wrong doing and political corruption. A watchdog if you
will, and what purpose would it serve to have a watchdog if you put a muzzle on it, because you were afraid the barking might wake up the neighbors.
Our founding fathers certainly realized the importance of Freedom of the Press.
Did you know that the First Amendment only contains 45 words! One small paragraph
of earth shaking proportions, freedom of religion, speech, to assemble, petition and
Freedom of the Press.
Thomas Jefferson(you know, the guy who wrote a little thing called the Declaration of Independence) said given the choice between “a country with a free press and no government, or a country with a government but with no free press, I’ll take the former.” Sorry, Donnie-boy, I’m going to stand with Jefferson on this one. Please stay safe, my friends.
