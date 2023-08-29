For quite sometime, I’ve been mulling things over and I’ve finally come to the only logical conclusion, I should run for President of the United States in 2024. After all, I do meet the three necessary requirements: I’m a natural-born citizen, I’m over the age of 35 and I’ve certainly lived in this country longer than 14 years. So really, the only question is, if not now then when?
Of course there may be a few naysayers out there, but let’s be honest, there’s always going to be somebody casting doubt, trying to hold you back from accomplishing great things. Some of you may even be laughing after reading this statement and thinking “Doug, Honey” you’re not qualified to be President!
Well, I respectfully beg to differ, are you really trying to tell me that the U.S. Constitution is wrong and our Founding Fathers made a mistake? Well guess what, my momma didn’t raise no quitter, I still believe in the promise of America, the land of opportunity, of hope and dreams where even a poor boy from Slabtown can have Presidential aspirations.
I stand ready to release every year of my tax returns, my stocks & bonds portfolio (such as it is) and while working in pharmaceuticals, I’m happy to report that I’ve passed multiple criminal background checks. So let me begin by sharing with you a brief overview of my vision, my mission statement, the platform on which I stand.
NATIONAL SECURITY: As a Nation we must remain inflexible against each and every tyrannical encroachment upon our freedoms and maintain a fully armed, powerful military exceeded by no other. I assert my intention to steadfastly uphold and support the actions and principles of NATO and The United Nations, providing military assistance to our allies with all the vigor needed to maintain the strength of our alliances.
DEFENSE: There is no price ceiling on America’s security, we can and must provide whatever is necessary to insure our own security and that of the free world. Our defense posture must remain steadfast, confident and superior to all potential foes. The future of freedom depends on America with a sovereign purpose to secure our Nation against every peril and that of our allies.
ECONOMY: The only effective way to accelerate economic growth is to increase the traditional strengths of a free economy. Initiative, investment, productivity, efficiency and continued improvement of our transportation networks, along with free and fair trade policies. Extend the coverage of unemployment insurance and of federal workers compensation, improvement of minimum wage laws along with safer working conditions. Providing equal opportunities without distinction of race, religion, color or national origin.
CIVIL RIGHTS: This Nation was created to give expression, validity and purpose to our spirit heritage - the supreme worth of the individual. A Nation dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal must stand against the immoral injustice of racial discrimination. We must also vigorously enforce our laws guaranteeing the right to vote for all citizens realizing that Civil Rights are a responsibility not only for states and localities but also the Nation. Finally, Congress must now pass a Constitutional Amendment providing equal rights to women.
HEALTH: We must provide protection against the burdensome cost of health care especially for the elderly and the handicapped that are completely dependent on others to help them meet their own personal needs. We must also protect the personal relationship between the patient and physician. Continued Federal support for research, prevention, treatments and cures for diseases with an emphasis on mental health. And the highest possible standards of medical care must always be maintained for our Veterans.
EDUCATION: Our Public School education system is not a luxury, a gift to be bestowed upon ourselves or our children. Extension of Federal student loans, along with tax credits to help offset the rising cost of tuition. Education is an investment in the future, our schools can never be allowed to become 2nd best.
ENVIRONMENT: We must make wise use and conservation of our water and soil, maintaining persistent attention and sound development ideas of resources to preserve all fish and wildlife.
CODA: I thank you for your time and although there are many other issues we need to address, let me end by declaring faith in the Republic, our Nation and it’s people and the principles of right from which we draw our moral force.
I support every declaration made in the preceding statement, but in all fairness I cannot tell a lie, so in the name of complete transparency, although you may not believe it ladies and gentlemen, but that was all part of the Republican Party Platform in 1960. I hereby withdraw my candidacy for President...please stay safe my friends and may God bless America.
