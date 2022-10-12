be

The process of putting away the dead here in Lee County has changed somewhat. Now days when a person dies, the body is whisked away to an undertaking parlor to be prepared for the final sleep. Most of us will agree it is much better that way because the grief that is spared to the family and friends. There is no ‘sitting up’ through the dark watches of the night with curious people coming and going or sympathetic relatives hanging around uttering consoling words, which tend to add to grief rather than detract from it. Mere words are futile tools in the case of death and the fewer spoken regarding it, so much the better. The time to speak of death is before; not after. 

       Back in the good old days here in the mountains, when a person died the body was usually kept up as long as possible. Sometimes it was kept up so that distant relatives might come in to view the last remains. And sometimes a corpse was kept up a day or two because a lot of people thought that to bury a person as soon as possible after they died, was certain proof that the ones living were overly anxious to be rid of him. In days gone by when a person passed, if it was man, all the menfolk in the community came in to lend a hand. 

Recommended for you