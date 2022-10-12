The process of putting away the dead here in Lee County has changed somewhat. Now days when a person dies, the body is whisked away to an undertaking parlor to be prepared for the final sleep. Most of us will agree it is much better that way because the grief that is spared to the family and friends. There is no ‘sitting up’ through the dark watches of the night with curious people coming and going or sympathetic relatives hanging around uttering consoling words, which tend to add to grief rather than detract from it. Mere words are futile tools in the case of death and the fewer spoken regarding it, so much the better. The time to speak of death is before; not after.
Back in the good old days here in the mountains, when a person died the body was usually kept up as long as possible. Sometimes it was kept up so that distant relatives might come in to view the last remains. And sometimes a corpse was kept up a day or two because a lot of people thought that to bury a person as soon as possible after they died, was certain proof that the ones living were overly anxious to be rid of him. In days gone by when a person passed, if it was man, all the menfolk in the community came in to lend a hand.
One or two less squeamish would give the person a last shave, a bath and dress him in the best clothes he had. After the corpse had been taken care of he was laid out in a darkened room while on the outside, the air was filled with noise of hammers and saws as carpenters made the coffin. For each drag of the saw and thud of the hammer was a sorrowful reminder that very soon, the person they had loved would be gone forever. Truly undertakers with their quiet efficiency are a blessing to humanity. The setting up began the night a person died and lasted until burial.
The old custom springs no doubt, from the old Irish practice of keeping a vigil over the dead. The Irish called it a wake and the old Anglo Saxons called it a lyke or lich wake- both words meaning corpse. Usually there was drinking and feasting that wound up in a regular hullabaloo. Over here the situation is a bit different; at least there is no celebratory drinking and little feasting. Friends and relatives just come in and keep up the death watch till dawn, sometimes singing hymns but often they just sit around and tell tales to while away the hours. Many incidents have happened during these nights.
Some in retrospect have been funny, others have been gruesome and some were almost unexplainable. Usually when sitting up with the dead the atmosphere is everything but conductive to mirth. Yet one time a mixed crowd was sitting up with an old Methodist preacher and school teacher who had rounded out considerably more years than his three score and ten. Suddenly for some unexplainable reason everyone in the house got tickled at the same time. They started to laugh and the harder they tried to keep from it, the more they giggled. Nothing amusing had been said or done and no one knew what they were laughing at. This continued for half the night and then suddenly, nothing was funny anymore. “There are more things in Heaven and earth than dreamt of in your philosophy.”
