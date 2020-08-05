Original Author Un-named
After working for fifty years, Russell Stamper figures it is time for him to retire. The Lee County Clerk will say goodbye to his computer and county records at the end of this year. A Lee co. native, Stamper taught math in the local schools for thirty years before seeking office as county clerk where he has been for the past twenty years.
“I think its about time” said Stamper of his decision and added, “I think I will miss it.” Stamper stated he does not know what he will do next aside from spend time with his grandchildren in Carrollton and Falmouth. Though he is seventy two, he still moves with the same grace he must have displayed while playing as guard, forward and right fielder at Lee Co. High.
He had the distinction of being the county’s all time leading basketball scorer from 1955 his senior year, till 1968. He also still has a strong passion for baseball.
Not only did he play on the high school’s team but also was a member of Beattyville’s semi pro team which was apart of the Bluegrass League.
“I like the people” Stamper said of his job. “I’ll miss the people” he says along with the bookkeeping part of his work. To whoever replaces him, he suggests, “get good people and let them do the job.” Also he says the next clerk should have a manual of office operations. And he stated that “if you don’t enjoy people, you don’t need this job.” Stamper said that if either of the women working in the office as deputy clerks, Nancy Griffin and Kim Savage seeks the job, he will support them. When he leaves, he will take with him another one of the deputies- his wife of forty nine years; Kaye. “My parents had funny morals”, he said. “They told me to get a job and stick with it and if you make a commitment stay with it. When I said “I do” to Kaye, it was permanent.”
Stamper is widely known and respected as an affable, intelligent and honest. Tony Watts, Breathitt County Clerk, and president of Kentucky Assoc. of County Clerks said Tuesday, “his meticulous attention to detail, his organizational skills, his unparalleled work ethic and the professional way he runs his office has set the standard for all public servants who attempt to follow in his footsteps. Being his friend and colleagues, it saddens me that the commonwealth will lose such a great public servant.” He then added, “I have this saying; the latch string is on the outside.” He said this refers to old cabins that were closed with a string on the outside when a person left. “Thats Russell. You know you were always welcome.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.