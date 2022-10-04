My prayer is that if you read to the end of this article, you will find clear answers not only about
how to survive hardships but to come out of them better than before. Perhaps God will also minister to you in a way that will draw you closer to Him and the Truth of His Word.
This is not a boastful account of survival, but a testament of God’s faithfulness—a reminder that He will never leave you nor forsake you! In fact, the principles shared here can foreseeably change
people’s lives in astounding ways.
February 2021 is a time that will forever remain in many people’s minds. Much like the floods
of this past summer tore through houses, communities, and cities scattered throughout Eastern Kentucky--in February of 2021, Main Street in Beattyville was covered by the unforgiving, muddy waters of the Kentucky River.
At that time, Grace Fellowship Church (which has been a part of the Beattyville community for
over 27 years) was located on Main Street, down past the post office, just beyond the railroad bridge and on the river side of the road. Anyone who knows the area also knows that our
building there was flooded, too. In fact, waters rose to the second-floor rafters.
The main part of the church was on the first floor, so every bit of it was submerged under river water. We lost everything! Chairs, carpet, freshly installed drywall on newly constructed partition
walls, sound system, speakers, computers, and television monitors were all ruined by the unwelcome flood waters.
For all practical purposes, it could be said that we experienced a total
loss. The only thing that was saved was our lectern (some call it a pulpit), which is made of
metal.
And obviously, while we’re not the only ones that lost everything, we can definitely empathize with the others who did. As if that weren’t enough, right about that same time the pastor and leader over our ministry headquarters in Lexington suddenly and surprisingly transitioned from earth to heaven. Needing to fill that position, Pastor Jim, the pastor of Grace Fellowship Church in Beattyville at
the time, answered the call of God to step up and fill that opening. Grace Fellowship Church—newly homeless and without a building in which to hold services—now had the challenge of a new transitioning pastor also, as God placed it on the heart of my wife and I to step up and accept that position, which we did without hesitation. It was a huge shift for all of us, pastors and members alike. Few churches could have withstood this level of hardship and
kept their doors open… But God!
Again, this is not a rehearsal of our difficulties or a comparison to see who’s suffered more. No, this is a testimony of the goodness of God that began to manifest in our midst, pulling us out of the flood waters and, as the Bible says, ‘turning what the enemy meant for evil around for our good.’ Our first priority was to find a building to meet in, and this is where the miracles began to unfold. My search through town for a new meeting spot revealed the devastation reeked by the flood up and down Main Street. Words cannot describe the emotion and distress over the loss that was shared by so many. Beholding the remains of the disaster and the impact it had on building after building was heart-wrenching. Questions arose… “Could Beattyville even survive
this level of damage?”
Over the next few weeks and months, I got to see first-hand the tireless and relentless resolve, the strength and determination of the residents of Beattyville and Lee County. I saw, in what is commonly known as one of the poorest communities in the world, the people of this region begin to rise up from the ashes, or in this case, the mud of defeat. Slowly but surely, we saw businesses reopen and life return closer to what could be called normal. The very landscape of Main Street began to scream, “We may be down, but we are not out! We will not quit, and we’re not staying like this!” With that same determination, I was scouting for a new building for our members at Grace Fellowship Church to meet in. I looked at one building that would have taken hundreds of
thousands of dollars to refurbish before the first meeting could be held in it. “That’s not the one!” I thought to myself. On the way back toward downtown, I drove slowly down HWY 11 south of town, keeping my eyes open for a new spot for us, when I saw it!m Directly beside Callahan Hardware (Across from Bobcat Dairy Bar) was a building with a “For Sale” sign in the window. I pulled in and grabbed the phone number off of it and left a message for the owner.
From this point, there are so many miracles, so many things that show God’s fingerprint on our recovery from disaster. We were able to move into the building immediately and are currently in the process of purchasing it. We are continually renovating, transforming the building into
what looks more and more like a church all the time. We received a donation of more than 80 padded chairs, we got a miraculous price on carpet squares—a fraction of the retail cost, and installed them. Someone donated a sound system for us to use, which has already been
upgraded again with a newer one. Our bathroom flooring was replaced with new ceramic tile donated to us by Christian business owners. We replaced plumbing, painted walls, wired new lighting, created a fellowship area, repaired HVAC systems, built a stage, added musical
instruments to our worship service, and so much more! The building couldn’t have been better designed for us if we’d drawn up the plans ourselves. As you walk in the front doors, the interior on the left and right sides is already fitted-up for children’s and youth classrooms.
Among the many “little” signs that God led us there, are these… There is an aged plaque stuck to the front of the building which reads, “Jesus is Lord.” When we first moved in, we found ten church pews left inside the building for us… yes, church pews. We actually used those pews for a few weeks as we were getting re-established. As we moved forward, we were then able to donate those pews to others who needed them. There was also an upright piano and a wooden lectern left behind that we inherited. All these things, to me, were signs from above that God was with us all along.
And that’s really the point: God is with you all along, no matter what you’re going through, He’s there with you. I love what God spoke to Abram in Genesis chapter 12 when He told him to ‘leave his father’s house and go to a land that I will show you.’ In other words, God doesn’t send you someplace! He doesn’t just command you to go where you’ve never been before, but He goes with you to show you the way, every step of the way!
In the book of Daniel, the Bible tells us that He was with three Hebrew children when they were thrown into the burning fiery furnace! His Word says that when we pass through the fire and through the flood, He will be with us! Jesus said He will never leave you nor forsake you! When you have been through a few spiritual battles, you learn to recognize some patterns. I’ll quickly share what they’ve helped me see from the Word of God. First, the battle is almost never as bad as it first appears. Most of the time, the enemy will try to get you to agree with him that this is the one that’s going to take you down. “You’re never going to recover from this one,” he’ll say. But when you know God, and you have faith in His Word, then you know that
God always provides a way of victory. Not only that, but He wants you to know that you’re not going through it all by yourself. Sure, there might be someone else there with you, too, but the more important thing to realize is that God is there with you!
Secondly, and as it was in our case, God’s greater desire is to bring you through–not damaged or destroyed, but better than you were before you experienced the hardship. We now have a nicer church building, many times more space. It’s beautiful and getting prettier and prettier all the time! The same thing happened to those three Hebrew children that were thrown into the
fiery furnace. While they were in the fire, there was a “fourth man” in there with them. Not only were they not burned by the fire, but when they came out, the king promoted them. Their lives were far better after going through the battle than they were before that. Too many times, we get so focused on what we’re going through that we can’t, or don’t see that God has a bigger plan! He has a plan to bring you out on the other side with a promotion, with something better than you went into the fight with.
Having come out of the other side of total loss and devastation, by the grace of God and His faithfulness toward us as believers, He has blessed us so much that we’ve been able to not only pray for the flood victims of this past summer, but also send financial support and participate in funneling supplies to them, as well. To me, that’s what it’s all about! God will bring you through
so that you can help others through.
Now, I know that many people don’t share this same experience, but it doesn’t mean that it’s not possible for you! We are never instructed to base our lives on other people’s experiences, but on the Word and Will of God, revealed to us in the Bible. What God does for one, he will do for you. What the enemy meant for evil, God will turn it around for your good. Jesus never promised that bad things wouldn’t happen, but he did encourage us with these words, “In the world, you will have tribulation. But be of good cheer, I have overcome the
world.” While on the surface, that might not mean much to you—it will when you know that you are “hidden with Christ in God.” The Apostle Paul put it this way, “But thanks be unto God, which always gives us the victory.”
When we know that God is with us, even in the midst of trials and hardships, and we trust Him to bring us out into something better, then that’s exactly what can happen. And as I conclude this message, that’s exactly what our prayer is for you. God has a better idea for your life than what you’re currently experiencing. A deeper understanding of who God is and what His Word says will help you discover that for yourself. Wouldn’t you like to know more about that? You are welcome at Grace Fellowship Church in Beattyville, where we talk about things like that.
