I once very naively believed as more and more people gained access to the internet, we would bear witness to a whole New Age of Enlightenment. In our never ending quest for knowledge, and with such vast amounts of information at our fingertips there could be a rebirth of intellectual curiosity. Through medical advancements, new innovations and science, we would have a much deeper understanding of the world around us and ways to improve the human condition. Instead of being spoon fed false information and bumper-sticker slogans, we could now have real time access to the actual voting records of our elected officials and the big money donors they were beholden to. Sadly, my optimism was eclipsed by the harsh realities of human nature.
Take for example, West Virginia, under the 20 year leadership of (Democrat) Joe Manchin, first as Secretary of State, 4 years as Governor and since 2010 as a U.S. Senator, they are still listed as the 49th poorest state in the Nation. Most of Mr. Manchin’s funding comes from big oil and gas and in 2020, he received $1.6 million from Fossil Fuel Pacs. To the health and detriment of the citizens of West Virginia, he’s voted against any Climate Change legislation, new Federal guidelines for mountaintop removal mining and he’s also voted against the EPA’s Stream Protection Act.
West Virginia is so out of compliance with the U.S. Safe Drinking Water Act they are listed as the worst in the Nation for safe drinking water violations. Is it really too much of a financial burden for Big Coal not to dump Carcinogenic waste such as Mercury and Arsenic into the rivers and streams?
According to Senator Manchin’s own numbers, there are at least 10,500 homeless children in West Virginia. In fact, the Department of Education reports that child homelessness in the state has increased by more than 14% in just 5 years. And yet he just can’t bring himself to vote for President Biden’s “Build Back Better Bill”, which would be a lifeline to poor families across West Virginia.
Although he claims to support the Child Tax Credit, he’s believes that his constituents will blow that money on drugs. But according to the U.S. Census Bureau, what people are really spending that money on is, rent, utilities and food. Multi-millionaire Manchin is also strongly against paid sick leave, he reckons them Virginny good ole boys will use that time to sneak off and go hunting!
My point...if an elected Representative is saying all the right things but constantly voting against your own best interests, and the well being of your hometown or state, be they Democrat or Republican, then arm yourself with the information you need and vote them out of office...please stay safe my friends.
