Flip Wilson was a very funny 1970s era comedian, and his character portrayal of Geraldine Jones was a fan favorite. Geraldine was a sassy, opinionated, sometimes naughty, southern lady who refused to accept any responsibility for her actions. So whenever she did anything her husband disagreed with, like purchase an expensive new dress without his permission, she exclaimed “The devil made me do it”! Republican House Minority-Leader Kevin McCarthy is doing much the same thing as he tries to shift responsibility for inciting the deadly attack on our Nation’s Capitol from former President Donald Trump by saying “Everybody is to blame”!
This is right out of the Republican playbook of “Denial & Deflection”, the old “I don’t have a problem, you have a problem” strategy. When confronted with the unprecedented number of lies told by Donald Trump, the Republican response is: “all politicians lie”. Evangelical Christians preach, you can’t serve two Masters, you can’t serve God and Money, there’s no sitting on the fence, it’s either one side or the other. But when it comes to calling out the many misdeeds of Donald Trump, they’re all too happy to look the other way and say, he’s a baby Christian. Kevin McCarthy is a full grown man, yet like an 8 yr. old boy caught getting into trouble, he’s using the argument of “everybody else is doing it” to avoid punishment.
Sorry Kev, but everybody is not to blame, I along with more than 81 million other Americans didn’t vote for Donald Trump. We didn’t vote to reject the electoral votes of Arizona and Pennsylvania, but you and another 146 Republicans did. I didn’t take part in an armed insurrection and attack our Nation’s Capitol but thousands of angry misinformed Trump supporters did. I didn’t help build a gallows and scream for the hanging of Vice President Mike Pence or demand the assassination of House Leader Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress. I didn’t participate in the murder of Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick or the cruel bloody beating of another Officer on the steps of the Capitol, but a mob of Trump supporters did. I didn’t believe the lies, I didn’t claim massive voter fraud, or that the election was rigged, I didn’t say Donald Trump was the real winner, but you did.
In Proverbs we are told about hands that shed innocent blood, feet that make haste to run to evil, a false witness who breathes out lies, and one who sows discord among brothers will not go unpunished. Like all blowhards, former President Donald Trump is a coward and much too devious to actually storm the U.S. Capitol. But, he set the wheels of violence in motion with inflammatory rhetoric of hate and anger, conspiracy theories and countless lies. His words of “Fight like Hell, and if you don’t fight like Hell you’re not going to have a country anymore”, were a clarion call to action by members of QAnon, the Proud Boys and Neo-Nazi sympathizers everywhere.
In the United States, no man is above the law and former President Donald J. Trump is no exception. He must be held accountable, and “The Devil made me do it” may not be a winning legal defense, but it may just be the only one he’s got left...Please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.