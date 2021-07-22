A report filed in 2010 by U.S. Federal Regulators warned that without much needed upgrades and winterization, the Texas Power Grid would fail in prolonged cold weather. Climate scientists warned that without curbing green house gas emissions, continuing extreme weather conditions were inevitable, placing unsustainable demands on aging infrastructure leading to rolling blackouts and power outages. Forewarned is forearmed.
Instead of heeding good advice, those Texas Republican politicians told that bunch of tree huggers and dad-gum ‘guvment O’fficials’ just what they could do with them thar rules and regulations. Nobody messes with Texas, nosirree Bob, so they privatized and deregulated their entire energy market. WEE Doggies! It was like the wild west all over again with Robber Barons and Carpet Baggers running the show, besides who’s worried about winterizing equipment and upgrading power generators when there’s money to be made! When Mr. Greed rides into town on his high horse, its always profits over people. Then the sh*t hit the fan.
A Polar Vortex of Biblical proportions came roaring down from the north, freezing water lines and collapsing the power grid leaving millions without heat, electricity or drinking water for days. Over 200 innocent people lost their lives, small children froze to death in their beds, the lack of power for oxygen tanks and dialysis treatments caused the deaths of the elderly while families members died by carbon monoxide poisoning trying to keep warm in their cars. Just to rub salt in the wounds, those households lucky enough to have their electricity stay on saw the price of energy jump from $50.00 a mega watt hour to $9,000, adding up to bills of $20,000 or more. Thank you sir, may I have another!
Even though the main source of energy in Texas comes from oil and the burning of fossil fuels, Republican Governor Greg Abbott tried to place the blame for the power failures on renewable sources like solar panels and wind turbines. Like a thief in the night, Senator Ted Cruz packed his bags and flew his family to the always sunny beaches of Cancun Mexico. Republican Mayor Tim Boyd said there’s nothing to worry about folks because the strong will survive and only the weak will perish!
Former Texas Governor Rick Perry, who makes Jethro Bodine seem like a savant, foolishly stated that Texans were willing to go without electricity for as long as it took to maintain their independence from Washington.
With the citizenry brandishing torches, pitchforks and promising lawsuits, Gov. Abbott declared a State of Emergency and made a frantic phone call to President Joe Biden, asking for federal assistance with his ten gallon hat in hand. And just where will a large portion of that money go? To prop up the deregulated, totally private owned Power Grid.
Hey, I understand, it can be very frustrating trying to deal with a bunch of Government red tape. But without Federal oversight, rules, regulations and enforcement we will continue to have events like the Texas tragedy and the Florida condo building collapse with 97 deaths.
Meanwhile instead of addressing the much needed Power Grid upgrades, Governor Abbott is now allocating more than $250 million toward building a few miles of Border wall.
It’s been said that experience is a harsh teacher, because she gives the test first and the lesson afterwards. The jury is still out on whether Texas Republicans have learned anything at all...please stay safe my friends.
