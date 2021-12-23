In this season of profound sorrow, where so much has been lost, we need now more than ever the love and forgiveness of family and friends. We may feel as if we’ve been abandoned and we may lose hope, but we can never allow ourselves to lose Faith. God promised, “I will never leave you, I will never forsake you”, that’s our shelter from the storm.
Thank you all, for allowing me to express my thoughts and opinions, and whether we agree or disagree, I consider it a privilege. Please stay safe my friends...MERRY CHRISTMAS!
