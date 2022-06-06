be

In the wake of unspeakable tragedy, even as the echo of tears and gunfire lingered in the hallways of

Robb Elementary School, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and members of the Republican propaganda

machine were busy fabricating a false narrative of lies, deception and misdirection. Describing the shooter

as a transsexual leftist illegal alien, with a long disturbing history of mental illness, that school police had

“engaged” the shooter before he entered the building and that the quick actions of law enforcement

saved lives.

Turns out that Governor Abbott was wrong on every count, he now says “He was misled, and he’s

absolutely livid about that, but the information he was given was inaccurate”. Who was the source of that

bad “intel” and how could there be such a total breakdown in communication when accurate information

is of vital importance in a deadly emergency situation? Forget about the “Fog of War” this sounds more

like “Incompetent Leadership” to me.

How will we ever stop, or at the very least, curtail this carousel of madness, without addressing the

elephant in the room, the easy access to guns in America. Texas Senator Ted Cruz believes that “More

Guns” is the only logical answer. Well, putting aside the fact that we now have more civilian gun owners

in the United States than people, just how many more guns are we talking about. What’s the magic

number, before reaching Nirvana?

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, thinks we should “Arm” teachers, which parallels nicely with Ted’s proposal

of more guns! I find it very difficult to imagination my 3rd grade teacher, Miss Oliver, guiding the class

through the mystical weaving of the May-Pole dance with a .357 Magnum strapped to her hip. Republican

Senator John Cornyn has suggested that we fortify schools and have only one point of entry and exiting.

Fire codes be damned, but even Gregg Allman knew with only one way out you got to open up the

window. But hey, let’s go ahead and install a draw-bridge with a moat surrounded by razor-wire and gun

turrets. Sounds inviting, I bet the kids are gonna love it! I’ve seen maximum security prisons with more

curbside appeal.

One of the more bizarre statements came from Louisiana Senator Bill Casey who suggested that people

are going to always need assault weapons to defend themselves from feral pigs. We may as well add

flying monkeys and space aliens to that list. Governor Abbott, lacking the wisdom of Solomon or even the

brain power of Jethro Bodine for that matter, tried to put everyone’s mind at ease by saying “It could

have been worse”.

What is the process for purchasing an assault rifle in Texas, well first you must be 18 years of age with

a photo-ID...no that’s for purchasing over the counter cough medication like NyQuil. Here we go, must be

21 years of age with a photo-ID...wait a minute, my bad, that’s to purchase tobacco products including e-

cigarettes. I’ve got it now, must have a valid drivers license, liability insurance, be 18 years old and pass

a background check...wrong again, that’s to rent a car. This is it! Must be 21 years old, picture ID, fill out

application form with current address & phone number, place of employment and allow for a 2-3 day

waiting period...sorry, but that’s to adopt a puppy.

Texas Gun Laws: To purchase a long gun or an AR-15 style rifle one must be 18 years of age, pass an

instant background check if purchasing through a licensed dealer, but not if buying from a gun show or a

private seller. You “Do Not Need” a Texas State permit, Firearm registration, Owner license, Concealed

carry permit, or Open carry permit. Texas does not have Magazine capacity restrictions or Assault weapon

laws or a waiting period. But one question you will be asked, “is that cash or charge?” Mass shooters

never go on a killing spree with a measly little single-shot rifle, they want noise and aggression and

nothing lays down the carnage like the menacing scream of a AR-15 assault rifle, quickly turning an

elementary school class room into a slaughter house.

How can we look upon the face of a child and see hope replaced by fear, not hearing the joy of

innocent laughter but the heartbreaking sadness of falling tears. How can they reach for our hand, calling

out for help only to be denied as we turn away, saying, such is the world we live in, and this is the price

we pay, for we’ve done all that we can do...please stay safe my friends.

