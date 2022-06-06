In the wake of unspeakable tragedy, even as the echo of tears and gunfire lingered in the hallways of
Robb Elementary School, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and members of the Republican propaganda
machine were busy fabricating a false narrative of lies, deception and misdirection. Describing the shooter
as a transsexual leftist illegal alien, with a long disturbing history of mental illness, that school police had
“engaged” the shooter before he entered the building and that the quick actions of law enforcement
saved lives.
Turns out that Governor Abbott was wrong on every count, he now says “He was misled, and he’s
absolutely livid about that, but the information he was given was inaccurate”. Who was the source of that
bad “intel” and how could there be such a total breakdown in communication when accurate information
is of vital importance in a deadly emergency situation? Forget about the “Fog of War” this sounds more
like “Incompetent Leadership” to me.
How will we ever stop, or at the very least, curtail this carousel of madness, without addressing the
elephant in the room, the easy access to guns in America. Texas Senator Ted Cruz believes that “More
Guns” is the only logical answer. Well, putting aside the fact that we now have more civilian gun owners
in the United States than people, just how many more guns are we talking about. What’s the magic
number, before reaching Nirvana?
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, thinks we should “Arm” teachers, which parallels nicely with Ted’s proposal
of more guns! I find it very difficult to imagination my 3rd grade teacher, Miss Oliver, guiding the class
through the mystical weaving of the May-Pole dance with a .357 Magnum strapped to her hip. Republican
Senator John Cornyn has suggested that we fortify schools and have only one point of entry and exiting.
Fire codes be damned, but even Gregg Allman knew with only one way out you got to open up the
window. But hey, let’s go ahead and install a draw-bridge with a moat surrounded by razor-wire and gun
turrets. Sounds inviting, I bet the kids are gonna love it! I’ve seen maximum security prisons with more
curbside appeal.
One of the more bizarre statements came from Louisiana Senator Bill Casey who suggested that people
are going to always need assault weapons to defend themselves from feral pigs. We may as well add
flying monkeys and space aliens to that list. Governor Abbott, lacking the wisdom of Solomon or even the
brain power of Jethro Bodine for that matter, tried to put everyone’s mind at ease by saying “It could
have been worse”.
What is the process for purchasing an assault rifle in Texas, well first you must be 18 years of age with
a photo-ID...no that’s for purchasing over the counter cough medication like NyQuil. Here we go, must be
21 years of age with a photo-ID...wait a minute, my bad, that’s to purchase tobacco products including e-
cigarettes. I’ve got it now, must have a valid drivers license, liability insurance, be 18 years old and pass
a background check...wrong again, that’s to rent a car. This is it! Must be 21 years old, picture ID, fill out
application form with current address & phone number, place of employment and allow for a 2-3 day
waiting period...sorry, but that’s to adopt a puppy.
Texas Gun Laws: To purchase a long gun or an AR-15 style rifle one must be 18 years of age, pass an
instant background check if purchasing through a licensed dealer, but not if buying from a gun show or a
private seller. You “Do Not Need” a Texas State permit, Firearm registration, Owner license, Concealed
carry permit, or Open carry permit. Texas does not have Magazine capacity restrictions or Assault weapon
laws or a waiting period. But one question you will be asked, “is that cash or charge?” Mass shooters
never go on a killing spree with a measly little single-shot rifle, they want noise and aggression and
nothing lays down the carnage like the menacing scream of a AR-15 assault rifle, quickly turning an
elementary school class room into a slaughter house.
How can we look upon the face of a child and see hope replaced by fear, not hearing the joy of
innocent laughter but the heartbreaking sadness of falling tears. How can they reach for our hand, calling
out for help only to be denied as we turn away, saying, such is the world we live in, and this is the price
we pay, for we’ve done all that we can do...please stay safe my friends.
