The recent midterm elections have been examined, dissected and methodically analyzed like bacteria in a Petri dish. Although the results may be open for debate, they clearly illustrate just how equally divided we are as a Nation.
If the Democrats win by one or two percentage points, they declare the American people have spoken, we have a mandate. Of course, should the Republicans win by that same narrow margin, they also claim to have a mandate from the American people.
So, round and round we go as these two behemoth political rivals fight it out. Meanwhile, the American people sit ringside waiting for the knock-out punch that never arrives. So what should we really be learning from these tightly contested elections?
Perhaps finding areas of compromise would benefit our great country so much more instead of being so entrenched in our ‘us against them’ mentality that has become so pervasive in American politics.
The Senate runoff race in the state of Georgia is a perfect example of just how crazy the world of politics has become. More than $425 million was spent on deciding between Herschel Walker and his Democratic opponent, Raphael Warnock, making it the second most expensive Senate race in US history. That’s quite a price tag for what many believe are two very flawed, mediocre individuals. Even the Lt. Governor of Georgia, Geof Duncan, called Walker one of the worst candidates ever nominated by the Republican Party.
Yet at the end of the day, Warnock defeated Walker by only 2 percentage points. Just a little food for thought....Please stay safe my friends.
