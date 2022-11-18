On election day, as millions of Americans exercised their constitutional right to vote,
the expectations for a red tsunami wave were imminent. Donald Trump predicted
a towering Republican victory, and while appearing on News Nation, he said “if they
win, I should get all the credit and if they lose, I should not be blamed at all!” That my
friends is the arrogance of Trump in a nutshell.
But, a funny thing happened as the Republicans sashayed their way to the winner’s circle, the tides shifted. Defying all the odds, political pundits, historic precedent and every talking head at Fox News, the Democrats retained control of the Senate. Suddenly, all hell breaks loose and the blame is flying through the air, like Chimpanzees throwing poop.
It’s been said the Republican leadership is so pissed off that Mitch McConnell is calling Attorney General Merrick Garland, begging him to file charges against the orange
menace known as Donald Trump.
Remember the run up to the 2016 Presidential election when “Repeal and Replace”
became the rallying cry of the Republican Party. Donald Trump promised a big, beautiful healthcare plan that would be guaranteed to cover all Americans! What a cruel joke that turned out to be. A promise from Trump is like a 4 year old boy promising not to pick his nose and wipe the buggers on his pants.
Keep in mind, when Trump became President, the Republicans controlled the House, the Senate and the Oval Office, still no healthcare plan. Instead, we got a big, beautiful trillion dollar tax cut for the super wealthy elite and giant corporations. So tell me, how is your HMO doing?
I’ve said it before, as long as American citizens are willing to collect money in a
Mason jar for cancer treatments at a mini-mart, can we really expect anything to ever
change?
Whether or not Republicans are ready to cast away the chains that bind them to
Donald Trump is anybody’s guess.
The Bible tells us in Proverbs, “as a dog returns to his own vomit, so a fool repeats
his folly.” Please stay safe my friends.
