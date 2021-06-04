Republicans, who once proudly proclaimed themselves to be the Grand Old Party of Lincoln, have now shamelessly morphed into the Groveling Old Party of Trump. A treasonous company of sniveling cowards hiding behind a fortress of fear, willfully sacrificing members of their own party to feed the voracious narcissism of Donald J. Trump. Republicans have turned their backs and betrayed the legacy of Abraham Lincoln, known for his honesty, integrity, moral courage and belief that all men are created equal.
A self-educated man born into abject poverty with the callused hands of a manual laborer, a man who suffered from depression, yet through grit and perseverance, he bore the crushing weight of loss and defeat to become who many considered to be our greatest President.
Republicans instead have sworn allegiance to Donald Trump, a serial liar, racist, xenophobic, immoral man born with a silver spoon in his mouth. An entitled elitist, falsely believing that being a celebrity gives him permission to openly grope and assault women. This one term, twice impeached, five draft deferments, former President, once said that Senator John McCain, a POW, recipient of a Silver Star, 2 Legion of Merits, 3 Bronze Stars and 2 Purple Hearts was not a War hero. Donald J. Trump will be remembered as the leader of an Insurrection to overthrow the U.S. Government and as the most destructive, vulgar and worst President in American history.
Republicans have turned a deaf ear to the wisdom and elegant words of Lincoln that have given hope and inspiration to generations the world over. Instead, they are spellbound by the incantations and inane tweets of Trump.
The speeches and writings of Abraham Lincoln, are immortal, soul stirring and awe inspiring, The Gettysburg Address, The Second Inaugural and The Emancipation Proclamation, are part of the canon of great American Literature. Meanwhile, the dumb, quotes and tweets of Donald Trump have been compiled in numerous joke books, available at truck stops everywhere.
Republicans have chosen Donald over Democracy, the man who famously said, “You can never be too greedy, why can’t we use nuclear weapons, the beauty of me is that I’m very rich” and who can ever forget “If Ivanka was not my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her”. And this folks is the new standard-bearer of the Republican Party... Donald J. Trump.
I leave you with the prophetic words of Abraham Lincoln: “We must demonstrate to the world, that those who can fairly carry an election can also suppress a rebellion; that ballots are the peaceful successors of bullets and that when ballots have been fairly and constitutionally decided there can be no successful appeal back to bullets. We cannot have free government without elections, and if the rebellion could force us to forego or postpone a national election it might rightfully claim to have already conquered and ruined us”...please stay safe my friends.
