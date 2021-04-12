The same Republican legislatures that decried a mandatory mask mandate as unconstitutional, an example of government overreach and a clear violation of civil liberties, has signed a new law making it illegal for “persons” to hand out food or water to people waiting in line to vote. So, even if grandma has to wait 6 to 10 hours in the hot Georgia sun to cast her ballot, don’t even think about giving her a sip of water or a cracker to nibble on, unless you want to be slapped with a misdemeanor charge.
Down through the years, Georgia has quite a reputation of questionable laws and ordinances. Did you know, it’s still illegal to keep a donkey in a bathtub. It’s difficult to imagine this was ever really a widespread concern, but oddly the law makes no mention of goats and sheep or any other farm animal for that matter. In Athens, Georgia, it’s against the law for your mule to wander around town unsupervised. Why are peach loving Georgians so preoccupied with these gentle equine-hybrids I really can’t say, but they’re not horsing around folks.
If you ever find yourself in downtown Atlanta and a friend needs a lift to the corner market, just remember it’s illegal to give them a piggy-back ride. Talk about a Green-New Deal, can you imagine how great air quality would be if this was the main mode of transportation all across America. The city council of Kennesaw was so concerned about keeping the citizenry safe from harm, they passed an ordinance requiring every head of household living in the city limits to own a gun and ammunition. Remarkably this law wasn’t passed in the frontier era of 1882, but in the wild and wooly days of 1982. An exemption was made for paupers (poor people) and the mentally ill, hey, I guess you can’t protect everybody.
We may all love Ben & Jerry’s, but in Georgia and Alabama they made it illegal to walk down the street with an ice-cream cone in your back pocket. Before you start laughing, Kentucky passed the same law. In New Jersey people were enjoying their Corn Crab Chowder so much, in order to cut down on the noise, an ordinance was passed against slurping your soup. The deep dish pizza in Chicago is to die for, but you may wanna take it to go, because in the Windy City it’s illegal to eat in a place that’s on fire. To increase patronage at local area restaurants, New Mexico made it illegal to carry a lunch box down Main Street. Surely they would make an exception for my mint condition ‘Six Million Dollar Man’ lunch box!
I’ve heard the nights can be incredibly long and lonely in Alaska, but you still can’t serve alcohol to a Moose, no matter how parched he claims to be. In the show-me state of Missouri, elephants aren’t allowed to drink beer. Call me irresponsible but if a reasonably calm pachyderm ever walks up to me and ask for a cold beer, I’m gonna give him one.
The U.S. Election Assistance Commission, the National Association of State Election Directors, the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council, Election Systems and Software, Democracy Works, the Cyber Security & Infrastructure Security Agency, the Electronic Registration Information Center and the National Association of Secretaries of State released the following joint statement: “The Nov. 3rd election was the most secure in American history. There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised.”
However, Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp, and Republican lawmakers were unconvinced and remained steadfast in their disbelief. Instead, they put all of their faith and trust in a much more reliable source of information, the word of Donald J. Trump. Shocked by defeat and the sheer number of black votes and people of color for Joe Biden, desperate Republicans immediately started drafting thinly veiled voter suppression legislation and passed the Election Integrity Act.
But actions can have costly consequences as Coca Cola, Delta Airlines and other giant corporations condemn this blatant racist attempt to restrict voting rights. Major League Baseball has decided to move the All-Star Game out of Georgia that may wind up costing the city of Atlanta $100 million in lost revenue. Governor Kemp says it’s all worth it and he will not back down. I say let’s put that to a vote, but remember, no food or water!...please stay safe my friends.
