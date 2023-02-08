There’s a verse in one of the epistles of Paul that says, “Know those that labor among you.” Often, this
verse is used by those in ministry leadership regarding the requirement of placing someone in a position
within the church. It’s hardly ever a good idea to put anyone into any position when you don’t know who they are, their character, their temperament and so on.
I’ll tell you a quick horror story about that. I know of a pastor who, early in his ministry was working hard
to build his church. He had opportunities that needed people to step up and fulfill, from children’s ministries to positions on the worship team. One day, a man showed up to church and after service, he came up to speak to the pastor. During the conversation, he mentioned that he was a bass player. The
church had a bass rig already set up, but no one who knew how to play. So, when this man said he was a bass player, the pastor’s eyes lit up! He’d just found a bass player. Beginning the next service, that man was up on the stage playing the bass during worship.
To make a long story a little shorter, somehow it came out a few weeks later that the new bass player was a convicted child sex offender. Not only that, but he’d been packing the bass rig and taking it home to practice on it during the week. So, when he knew that the pastor now knew about his past, he left the church and disappeared, along with the bass rig. Because the pastor made the mistake of putting someone in position that he didn’t know, he ended up not only losing his bass player, but also his bass guitar and amplifier, and potentially putting people at risk (Don’t get me wrong, I do believe in mercy
and that God can change people. We don’t hold a person’s past against them, but the pastor did not know this man).
So, there is definitely a case to be made regarding knowing those that you put into positions, but as I thought on the verse that I began with, it occurred to me that there are so many people sitting in churches that really don’t know much about their pastors, either. Oh, I know that sounds strange because most preachers love to talk about themselves, especially if they have a burning testimony. But
that’s not what I mean. I’m talking about knowing your pastor as a person. What are they really like when they’re not preaching in the pulpit? What do they like to watch on tv? What’s their favorite color, or where is their favorite restaurant? And most of that stuff is just surface.
So what about things that are even deeper? Like, what makes him or her think the way they do? What are their insecurities (they may tell you they don’t have any, but everyone has at least one)? What is their greatest struggle?
As I’ve grown as a pastor, a husband, a father, and a friend, I’ve come to realize that my worldview, like
everyone’s, is largely molded by my life’s experiences, even those that happened when I was just a child.
I’ll share a few of those, as I believe that some people may be able to relate to them.
A little over a year before I was born, my parents adopted a baby boy through a unique set of circumstances. Not for the reason of his adoption, as we grew up together, we did not get along at all. We were absolute opposites. He was night, I was day. He was confident, he was outgoing, he was bold and determined. Because it took me years to grow out of being a bed-wetter, and the fact that my older
brother was mentally, emotionally and physically abusive to me, I was self-conscious, introverted, nearly
completely friendless and abnormally shy. In fact, my only friends during my school years were foreigners that had no other friends, either. They were the likes of Krupanand and his brother Dianand from India, Salah from Saudi Arabia, and Fernando from Mexico. And for a guy like me growing up,
girlfriends were not even an option (even though I was a really cute kid – LOL.)
It would be my senior year of high school before I would begin to grow out of that insecurity. After high
school, I enlisted in the US Air Force and was assigned as an Intelligence Operations Specialist. That meant I was responsible to give Top Secret briefings to pilots and aircrew members before they left on their missions. That further forced me out of my shell and taught me how to be a public speaker.
I have not always walked with God, either. From the time I left high school until about 25 years of age, I
walked away from Him. Those were tough years. I worked hard to prove myself to others and to myself,
still carrying the hurts from the past and the inferiorities of my childhood. I started drinking and could not drink without getting drunk. I pursued relationships that were not godly, which led to two broken marriages, and I poured myself into a failing business that I worked on for up to 16 hours a day, seven
days a week.
Thank God that he had someone invite me to church… more than just once. It was really like I became her project. She wasn’t going to stop until she got me there. And she did. I “tried” it at first. And when I did, the calling that God placed on my life at the age of 12 came rushing back to me along with a renewed desire to be pleasing to him, and to help those that he loves. From there, I’ve never looked
back and it’s brought me to where I am right now: the pastor of some of the best people in Eastern Kentucky. I love them all, and they (most of them.. hahaha) love me. Together, we are looking forward to seeing God change our region, bring revival, set the captives free, heal the brokenhearted and woo
the lost and the backsliders back into his loving arms. Together we WILL see that happen! At Grace Fellowship of Beattyville, we talk about things like that.
