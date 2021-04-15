Finding political common ground in America today has become more elusive than the search for the mythical land of Shangri-La. Few issues are more divisive or hotly contested than gun violence or gun control legislation. According to the Gun Violence Archive, since the beginning of the year there have been 5,000 gun deaths in the United States, that’s an average of almost 50 deaths a day. Sadly, 77 children under the age of 11, and 281 from the ages of 12-18 have lost their lives due to gun violence.
Yet we are so divided, there’s even disagreement over the definition of what constitutes a Mass Shooting. The FBI applies the term Mass Murder to 4 or more deaths, but in Congress,
3 or more deaths are defined as Mass Killings. On March 26, there were 2 people killed and 8 injured in Virginia, 7 wounded in Pennsylvania, and in Chicago, 7 people injured and 2 deaths, yet these shootings do not meet the criteria of a Mass Shooting or whatever vernacular you apply.
I’m gonna mess with Texas for a moment and list a few statistics. So far this year Texas has seen 15 separate shooting incidents, leaving 16 dead and 56 injured. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms, (ATF) Texas has 830,109 registered gun owners and there were 1.9 million Federal Background Checks for the state in 2020. In the city of Houston there are 1,500 gun shops, compare that with the total number of 1,224 McDonald’s Restaurants for the whole state.
In Texas there are no laws expressively regulating Gun Shows and background checks are not required for the sale of firearms, sold or traded, by private individuals or unlicensed vendors. The ATF says that 50% or more of firearm vendors at Gun Shows are unlicensed. Texas also has no law regarding possession of any firearm, regardless of age. In fact guns and ammo are selling so fast that the biggest gun problem now facing Texas is a shortage of inventory.
The one area of almost unanimous consent among Democrats and Republicans on any type of gun ownership control legislation, is mental illness. But even that is a grey area because what are the acceptable guidelines for determining mental illness? It becomes even trickier when you consider that the American Psychiatric Association tells us that 1-in-5, or 19% of all U.S. adults have some form of mental illness!
There are many types of mental disorders that range from schizophrenia to bipolar depression, panic disorders and Agoraphobia and other social phobias. Anorexia and Bulimia are listed as a form of mental illness, but would you deny a person with an eating disorder from owning a gun?
Federal Law makes it unlawful for any person to sell any firearm or ammunition to any person knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that a person has been adjudicated as a mental defective or committed to any mental institution. Without a Federally mandated background check on all gun sales how could any unqualified private individual make that diagnosis!
In Alabama it’s illegal to sell a gun to a person with an unsound mind, and on the corner of Winslow, Arizona, or any other part of the state if the person appears to be a danger to himself or others. New York makes it illegal for anyone who states he or she has ever suffered from “any” mental illness, I’d call this the “don’t ask, don’t tell policy”. Texas says you can’t be chemically dependent or incapable of exercising sound judgment with respect to proper use of a gun. In Georgia it’s illegal for any person adjudicated “not guilty” by reason of insanity to own a gun.
New Jersey goes even further, anyone with a mental disorder currently confined to a hospital, mental institution, sanitarium or presently a habitual drunkard cannot own, purchase or sell a gun.
On average, every day in America, 100 people die from gun violence and 230 are shot and wounded. The Small Arms Survey estimates that U.S. civilians account for 393 million guns, or about 46% of the worldwide total of all civilian held firearms.
Yet, many people still say there would be less crime if only more people owned guns...please stay safe my friends.
