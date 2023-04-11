Republicans are worried. No, not about inflation, the debt ceiling, foreign policy, the escalating cost of prescription meds and health care or for the millions of American families about to lose their health insurance. They are certainly not concerned at all about Climate
Change and they refuse to even discuss gun violence. But Republicans are sounding the alarm, in full-blown panic mode about the financial well-being of Donald Trump. So welcome back my
friends to the show that never ends.
Be sure to check your local television listings because you absolutely don’t want to miss the Donald Trump Telethon, brought to you by the Republican National Committee and hosted by the always entertaining Senator Lindsey Graham. It’s sad to watch a forlorn and tearful Graham,
who once said: “If we make him our nominee, he will destroy the Republican Party” yet now he’s begging for donations on behalf of none other than Donald Trump.
According to Graham, that evil New York District Attorney, Alvin Bragg is using “Legal Voodoo”trying to drain Trump dry. I wonder, is this the same Donald Trump who once said: “Even if the
world goes to hell in a bread basket, I won’t loose a penny.” In the 2016 Presidential race,
Trump boasted that his personal wealth was over $9.2 billion. And now we’re supposed to believe that Trump is running short on money? Is it possible that even someone with the ferocious, gluttonous appetite of Donald Trump could eat that many Big Macs?
Not so long ago being charged with a crime was frowned upon, it was actually considered a bad thing, especially if you were hoping to run for a political office. But not today, not in Trump
world, being indicted is viewed as a badge of honor. At first, Republicans said that as President Donald Tump could not be indicted, now we’re being told even as a former President, he still
cannot be indicted. But when in October 2020, Donald Trump demanded that his hand picked
Attorney General William Barr “ARREST SOMEBODY!”, declaring that President Obama, V.P. Joe
Biden and former Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton should already be in prison, Republicans were in complete agreement. According to Trump, all three should be charged with...(you are not going to believe this)...illegally staging a “Coup” against his administration. Sen. Lindsey Graham suggested that on the way to the DA’s office, Trump should smash
some windows, rob a few shops and punch a cop. Sure why not, what’s a few more petty charges of vandalism, burglary and assaulting a police officer when you’ve already tried to overthrow the United States Government.
Not to be outdone, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida will not assist in an extradition request to surrender Donald Trump.
So for the love of Trump, DeSantis is willing to break the law and harbor a fugitive? Is this the same guy who loaded up the tired, the poor, the huddled masses yearning to be free on a Greyhound bus like livestock on a cattle car and shipped them to New York? If I didn’t know better, I’d say that Mr. DeSantis is lobbying for a number two spot on the Trump 2024 Presidential ticket. Vivek Ramaswamy, a GOP candidate for President, said “If this had been anybody else but Donald Trump on this set of facts it would have been charged as a misdemeanor at most, if at
all.” Are you sure about that Vic? Former Trump Attorney Michael Cohen would disagree, he said “If the crime was enough for me to be charged, fined, convicted and sent to prison, why am I any different than Donald Trump?”
Look, I understand, what’s the world coming to when a man as wealthy as Donald Trump can’t keep hard-earned hush money payments to a porn star on the down low.
Eleanor Roosevelt once said “Some people are going to leave a mark on this world, while others will leave a stain”...please stay safe my friends.
