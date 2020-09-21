The World Health Organization, timeline: Jan. 5th, alerted the world(including the U.S.), to activate their Incident Management Systems. Jan. 7th, the virus was identified as a novel coronavirus (Covid-19). Jan. 10th, a comprehensive package of guidelines was released including, risk management, infection control, testing and tracing. Jan. 12th, the Covid-19 genetic sequence was made known to the world. Jan. 30th, Covid-19 was declared a public health emergency of international concern. Tedros Ghebreyesus the Director of WHO released the following statement: “I call upon the International Community to take this message seriously and use this window of opportunity to respond while we have time to respond”. Did Donald Trump know about the dangers of Covid-19 and the urgent need for a Federal Plan of action...yes he knew.On Jan. 28th, Trump received warnings from his very own National Security Council about the probability of a full-blown Covid-19 pandemic.
The following day, Trump was advised that the dominant strategy to battle the deadly virus was aggressive containment. Why? Because the cost of a non- containment pandemic scenario are so staggering, including the possible loss of a 1/2 million American lives! The Center for Disease Control urged Trump to invoke the Defense Production Act, for there needed to be Federal Coordination of the production, distribution and supply chain management of PPE, (Personal Protection Equipment) for the health and safety of front-line caregivers. There was an immediate need for 1 billion N-95 face masks, a conservative estimate for 200,000 Tyvek suits and 3 billion pairs of gloves, along with 11,000 ventilators and at least 25,000 air-purifying respirators.
Did Donald Trump know about the critical shortages of PPE...yes he knew.From December 2019 to July 2020, investigative journalist Bob Woodward, with full cooperation and permission from the White House, conducted and recorded 18 interviews with President Donald Trump. In Trump’s words to Bob Woodward, he called Covid-19 “deadly stuff and 5 times more deadly than the most strenuous flu, it goes through the air, you just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed”.
But Trump told the American people there was nothing to worry about and that Covid-19 was no worse than the common flu, that it was very much under control and because people should have certain freedoms, he was against wearing a mask. Did Donald Trump know that Covid-19 was a deadly transmissible airborne respiratory virus...yes he knew.
As scientists, health experts and epidemiologists from the United States and around the world were sounding the alarm about the dangers of Covid-19, Donald Trump was intentionally downplaying the severity of the threat.
Refusing to set an example by wearing a mask, promoting false hope by suggesting the virus would soon just disappear like a miracle and deliberately misleading the American people. On the same day that the CDC reported 240,000 documented cases of children being infected, Donald Trump was advocating that schools reopen and reassuring the American people that children were not susceptible.
Trump falsely stated that “children were almost, and I would say definitely, immune from this disease, they just don’t have a problem with it”. Did Donald Trump know that children could be asymptomatic and still be carriers of Covid-19 and able to spread the virus...yes he knew.
The United States now leads the world with more than 6.54 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, almost 200,000 deaths and more than 45,000 new cases reported every day.
Yet at a recent campaign rally in Las Vegas Trump told the crowd, “we are making the last turn in defeating the virus, we will very easily defeat the China virus”. It’s been said that Richard Nixon enjoyed reading the works of Leo Tolstoy, and George W. Bush reads the Bible cover to cover each year, Bill Clinton’s favorite is “Meditations” by Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius, and Barack Obama is a big fan of Ralph Waldo Emerson.
Jared Kushner says if we really want to understand his father-in-law Donald Trump there are four books every American should read. Two of those are, “Win Bigly: Persuasion in a world where facts don’t matter” written by Scott Adams creator of the “Dilbert” comic strip and “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”, somehow this makes perfect sense. Donald Trump is not responsible for the Covid-19 virus, but deliberately misleading the American people, the repeated lies and withholding vital information and failure to act, has been catastrophic.
Not only increasing the severity of the economic crisis but the heartbreaking loss of thousands of American lives. Do we now know that Donald Trump is the wrong man for the job...yes we know.
