Donald Trump has long imagined himself as a great leader, a wartime President, he foolishly and vainly compares himself to Winston Churchill, considered by many to be the greatest leader of the 20th century. In his very first speech after becoming Prime Minister of Great Britain, Churchill said, “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat. We have before us an ordeal of the most grievous kind. We have before us many, many long months of struggle and of suffering”. At crucial moments when truth matters most, the course of American and World history to overcome adversity, has been defined by the decisions and actions of those in power. Winston Churchill was such a man, Donald Trump is not.
Trump knew and understood the life threatening dangers of Covid-19, yet for political purposes he chose to lie and mislead the American people. He publicly humiliated and undermined Robert Redfield, the head of the Center for Disease Control, he openly attacked and mocked safety guidelines set forth by Dr. Fauci, a member of his own Covid Task Force. Trump concealed the truth and downplayed the threat, instead like a 19th century snake-oil salesman he hawked dangerous elixirs and miracle cures like hydroxychloroquine, and ingesting disinfectants. Currently, the U.S. Covid statistics are staggering, 7 million infected, with 200,000 deaths, and experts warn that number could double by year’s end. Yet, incredibly President Trump doesn’t view the coronavirus as a test of his leadership, instead he says “the death toll is what it is”. It’s no wonder that World Leaders see Donald Trump as a threat to not just National, but Global security.
In February, Trump predicted that because of the heat, Covid-19 would be gone by April, then he promised that like a miracle it would just disappear with the colder winds of Autumn. Well Mr. President, soon the leaves will be turning and Jack Frost will be nipping at our nose, yet this killer virus continues to howl like a blood thirsty hound from hell. Scientific facts and expert advice can be very inconvenient and annoying when it goes against your political agenda and messianic vision.
In Donald Trump’s power-at-any-cost leadership style, he ignores a life threatening virus in the hope that it will just go away, and when it doesn’t, he claims no responsibility and points the finger of blame at others. He ridicules investigative journalist Bob Woodward, saying that if Mr. Woodward believed Covid was so dangerous why didn’t he warn the American people, did he not have an obligation to do so! Trump even attacked Joe Biden, for not instituting a mask mandate! Hey, slow down Donnie boy, Joe’s not the President...yet.
Donald Trump is devoid of all the qualities that define a great leader: honesty and integrity, empathy, transparency, emotional intelligence, maturity, humility and finally accountability. It’s becoming increasingly obvious that we are witnessing a cognitive decline in Trump’s mental stability, so before he drives the whole country over a cliff, it’s time to take away the car keys. Please stay safe my friends...
