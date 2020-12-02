According to the Center for Disease Control, for the twelve months of 2019 there were 70,980 deaths in the United States from drug overdoses. On average that’s a little over 190 deaths per day, our Nation was in the grips of an opioid crisis. Alarm bells were sounding as this indiscriminate, cold blooded killer raged all across America leaving innocent families torn and shattered. No one questioned the validity of these statistics, as politicians from both sides of the aisle demanded that something had to be done.
Sadly, those terrible numbers pale in comparison to the carnage left in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Since the first Covid-19 fatality was recorded in the U.S. on February 6th, there has been more than 254,000 deaths, and we are now averaging 1,300 deaths a day with a reported 12 million cases of infection. Many hospitals that have reached full capacity are now transferring patients to makeshift parking garages. Morgues all across the country are storing bodies in refrigerated trucks. Even as the fatalities grow exponentially by the day, many Trump supporters refuse to accept the severity or the deadly consequences of this Covid-19 pandemic and continue to argue that the Covid numbers are being overinflated for political purposes. Try telling that to the families that can only wave at their aging parents through the window of a nursing home or being unable to hug, provide comfort, or even hold the hand of a dying loved one.
Only days before the election, Donald Trump was still foolishly downplaying the dangers of the virus, making idle boast and claiming that on November the 4th, you won’t even hear about the Coronavirus anymore. Really Mr. President, only someone like you with “Cranial Rectal Uppititus” would make such a clueless idiotic statement. On Nov. 4th there were 107,928 new cases of infection, and tragically 1,616 innocent victims lost their lives! Since the beginning of November, our country has endured the loss of 25,000 more Americans, and the only person not talking about it is you. Not a peep, not a tweet, not a kind word of empathy or compassion for the grieving families or the Nation. Big cities and small towns all across America, in fact not one single state, man, woman, or child regardless of race, political party affiliation, rich or poor, those of faith and those of unbelief, from the homeless shelters to even the White House have been left unscathed or unscarred by this killer Coronavirus.
History will define your legacy Mr. President and Judgement Day will decide your fate... please stay safe my friends.
