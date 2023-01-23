Well, well, well... just as predicted. The very first act of the new Republican majority in the House is to cut funding for the Internal Revenue Service. Oh, they dress it up and give it a cute little patriotic name like, the Family and Small Business Protection Act. But don’t you believe it,
because it’s the same old song and dance they’ve always been playing.
Meanwhile, according to the Federal Trade Commission up to a “TRILLION” dollars is lost every year due to tax fraud, off-shore accounts, and under reporting assets which is a deliberate criminal act! If Republicans were really all that concerned about deficit spending and
balanced budgets, would they be undermining the agency solely created to enforce our Nation’s tax laws with integrity and fairness. Which, by the way, are the very tax laws that have been passed by Congress!
Republicans are also desperate to get their hands on Hunter Biden’s laptop with that stout little teapot Jimmy Jordan leading the charge. The last time these election deniers were this happy, a gallows was being built on the Capital grounds and the treasonous Trump was holding a pep rally. But ask about that lying horse’s *** George Santos and suddenly it’s like someone just discovered a turd floating in the punch bowl.
After all of his blatant lies, it’s shameful to think that Republican George Santos has still been sworn into office. Outside of politics, I’m hard pressed to think of any occupation that would
tolerate such a fraudulent misrepresentation of one’s education, ethnicity and work history. As a freshman Congressman, Mr. Santos will receive a staring salary of $174,000 a year. Along with a
$900,000 allowance for new offices and staff, $250,000 for travel expenses and free airport parking. With such a laundry list of perks, I may throw my hat into the ring and run for Congress!
While a young person who voluntarily enlists in the U.S. Army, will earn a little over $20,000 a year. And if they make it through basic training and continue to work hard and keep their nose to the grind stone they may rise to the rank of Private First Class and receive a generous bump in pay to $25,972 a year.
Believe it or not, the Army actually instructs it’s young military families that are struggling to make ends meet to apply for the SNAP program or in other words food stamps. Don’t you think the greatest country in the world can do much better?
Please stay safe my friends.
