The Republican deficit hawk, unlike the dodo bird and the passenger pigeon, is back from extinction. It has recently been spotted circling the outer banks of the Potomac River and nesting among the columns of the Capitol Dome. Oddly, this fickle fowl seems to make an appearance only when a Democrat occupies the White House.
In December of 2001, Treasury Secretary Paul O’Neil made a vain attempt to warn the George W. Bush administration of a looming fiscal crisis. Vice-President Dick Cheney, declared that none other than the mighty Ronald Reagan had proved that “Deficits don’t matter”, and then for his honesty, Mr. O’Neil was summarily fired. For some reason the so called fiscally conservative Republicans felt the need to raise the debt ceiling seven times during the Bush years. Along with the $1.4 trillion tax cut of 2001, followed by the $550 billion tax cut of 2003, and two unfunded wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the calliope crashed to the ground.
President Bill Clinton, on the other hand raised the corporate tax rate from 31% to 39.6%, and Chicken Little Republicans, clucked themselves senseless crying the “Sky is falling, the sky is falling”! The only thing that fell was the unemployment rate, with 23 million brand new jobs created, followed by 32 straight quarters of explosive economic expansion. At the end of the Clinton Presidency there was a $128.2 billion surplus and according to the Congressional Budget Office, that surplus had the potential to increase to more than $5 trillion over the next decade. Bush/Cheney blew through that sack of seed money like ex-lax-coated chicken feed through a barnyard rooster, leaving the American taxpayer to shovel up the mess with a $1.4 trillion deficit.
During the Reagan years the “Trickle Down Theory” was the big lie, with less oversight, regulations and massive tax cuts for the giant corporations and high income earners. This would lead to business investments of upgrading equipment and building new factories, which would create more jobs and trickle down to better benefits and higher wages for the workers. What happened instead was corporate stock buybacks, lavish parties and huge bonuses causing even greater income inequality with the working class. They don’t call it a theory for nothing folks, but here’s another old saying, “the rich get richer and the poor get poorer”.
David Stockman, the former Director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget under President Ronald Reagan, said “The debt explosion has resulted not from the big spending by the Democratic Party but instead of the Republican Party’s embrace of the insidious doctrine that deficits don’t matter if they result from tax breaks”. Sadly, the National debt tripled under the misguided policies of The Gipper.
Which brings us to President Joe Biden and his American Job Plan & Infrastructure Act, which Republicans sarcastically refer to as a Democratic wish-list. But in all honesty, doesn’t every incoming administration have it’s own “wish-list” and set of priorities they hope to accomplish? President Biden is asking for $621 billion to go toward transportation, and if you’ve ever done any interstate traveling you know just how badly our roads, bridges and railways need attention. He’s earmarked $400 billion to help pay for the cost of caregiving to the aging and disabled, and an additional $18 billion to Veterans’ Hospitals across the country. There’s much needed funding for housing, manufacturing, schools and $100 billion to bring affordable high speed Internet access to every American.
No doubt about it, this is a massive amount of money and a huge commitment, that requires both sides of the House to come together, hammer out the differences, be willing to bend and strive to find common ground. If you’re like me and believe that America really is the greatest country in the world, then there should be no question, that she’s worth the investment...Please stay safe my friends.
