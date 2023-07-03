There once was a time when Republicans could proudly say, and rightfully so I might add, that they were the party of Abraham Lincoln. Well if Honest Abe could only see and hear them now, because my friends that time has long since passed. Why are so many Republicans not only willing but seemingly eager to abandon the moral values, the guiding principles and leadership qualities of President Abraham Lincoln? And for what?
When you sacrifice decency for vulgarity, wisdom for shallow-mindedness and courage for
fearfulness, you get Donald Trump. A braggart with a lust for power and chaos, a contemptible
liar that delights in deception. In the Bible we are told, their destruction is their own reward for
the harm they have done.
Donald Trump was born into a life of wealth and privilege, received the finest education money could buy and with a entitled sense of impunity from the consequences of his own
action.
As a former President he believes he is above justice and that grants him an exemption from the laws, rules and regulations that apply to everyone else. A Gallup Pole survey actually revealed that 56% of Republicans said that Donald Trump, a man diametrically opposite of
everything Abraham Lincoln stood for, was the better President. Is it any wonder that Trump is
called, Don the Con.
Abe Lincoln, a native son of Kentucky was born into extreme poverty and his beloved mother passed away when Abe was only nine years old. Lincoln was no stranger to the hard work of manual labor, he chopped wood, split logs and plowed the fields. Later when asked about the harsh conditions of his early frontier life, he replied that it was the short and simple annals of
the poor. Mostly self-taught, he learned to read from the family Bible, receiving only about 12
months of formal education and he never attended college.
Lincoln was a voracious reader, neighbors said he would walk for miles just to borrow a book. He loved Aesop’s fables, Pilgrims Progress, the biography of George Washington, the adventures
of Robinson Crusoe and he could recite the U.S. Constitution from memory. Later as an adult he
studied law books and legal cases and at the age of 25, he obtained his Law License. Known far and wide for his keen intellect, generous spirt, sense of humor and empathy, he truly earned his reputation as Honest Abe.
President Lincoln once said, “By general law, life and limb must be protected, yet often a limb must be amputated to save a life but a life is never wisely given to save a limb.” Today, Republicans should heed that bit of wisdom, but as with all things concerning Donald Trump, they lack the courage to do it.
I wonder how many of us would rather chop down a majestic Oak tree, just to save a poisonous, toxic vine. Tolstoy had this to say about Abraham Lincoln, “His greatness consisted in the integrity of his character and the moral fiber of his being.”
Abraham Lincoln bore the fate of our Nation on his shoulders and that grave responsibility is etched into the lines on his face, eternity will remember him as our greatest President...please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.