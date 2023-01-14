After 5 tumultuous days and 15 rounds of voting, California Republican Kevin
McCarthy is the new Speaker of the House. But before Kev could sit in the big chair and
wave the gavel, he first had to grovel. So like a marionette on a string, he danced as
the lunatic fringe of the GOP called the tune. But McCarthy so coveted the Speaker
position, that no price was too high, no demand was too great.
Is it any surprise that Republican frat boy Matt Gaetz (under investigation for sex
trafficking) called for the gutting of the Office of Congressional Ethics. After all, this is
Congress, they don’t need no stinking ethics. In fact, things became so ridiculous that
Gaetz actually said “We’re running out of things to ask for.” Which just goes to show,
you may not be able to buy a Congressman, but apparently you can rent one.
Republicans are also gravely concerned that way too many new IRS Agents are about to be hired, so they must immediately cut funding for that. Besides, the super wealthy have always been openly transparent about their financial transactions and already pay more than their fair share in taxes. Instead, we should focus more on all that money being wasted on those poor ungrateful families cheating the government by drawing too much in food stamps.
Kevin McCarthy was quick to show his appreciation by praising his Supreme Leader,
adviser, confidant and sugar daddy, Donald Trump, for granting him the courage to
aspire to such a lofty position. As McCarthy basked in the admiration and glory he
proudly boasted “Now we’ve learned how to lead.” Which is quite an eye opening
statement and sad commentary from someone who has been a member of Congress for more than 15 years.
I wonder if Mr. McCarthy has bothered to read the fine print in the deal he has made,
because one should always be careful in what you wish for...please stay safe my friends.
