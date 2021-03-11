The tranquil mystic beauty of a river has inspired the poetry of Longfellow and Emily Dickinson, the song writing of Stephen Foster, Henry Mancini, the storytelling of Kenneth Grahame and Mark Twain. Yet, the peaceful serenity of a lazy slow moving river can quickly turn into a raging torrent, leaving a path of heartbreaking devastation in its’ wake.
According to the National Weather Service, flooding is now the most common, costly, and deadly natural disaster in the state of Kentucky. But, for the early settlers of Eastern Kentucky the river was a lifeline, a critical means of transport for the shipment of goods, coal and timber. Yet the inherent dangers of living too close to a river in areas without adequate flood control measures are many and should not be underestimated or ignored.
Kentucky has a long history of dealing floods dating all the way back to 1867, when Frank Wurtz, a Swiss immigrant started record keeping while working at Lock-#4 in Frankfort. One of the worst was the “Great Flood of 1937” that left more than 70% of Louisville underwater. The river crested at 85.4 feet which was more than 30 feet above flood stage!Many remember the flood of 1957, which hit Eastern Kentucky extremely hard, with a death toll of 9 and leaving thousands of homes with major damage or completely destroyed.
More than 30 State and Federal highways were shut down due to high water or rock and mudslides, along with 142 miles of railroad track and 236 suspension foot bridges that were completely washed away. President Eisenhower declared the flooded region a disaster area and the United States Army assigned 14 helicopters to transport much needed food, clean drinking water and medical supplies.
The Department of the Interior with the full cooperation of Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee, released a Geological Flood Assessment Survey. The report showed that 8,000 acres of the Licking River Basin, 70,850 acres of the Kentucky River Basin and 157,100 acres of the Green River Basin had been inundated with flood waters.
According to the FEMA Flood Map Service Center, Beattyville, Ky. is located in a flood zone designated as Zone AE. Meaning there’s a 1% chance of annual flooding (Historically called a 100 yr. flood) and a 26% chance over the life a 30 yr. mortgage. By comparison, Happy Top is identified as a Zone X, which as you may know, simply means a minimal flood hazard. But as the temperature of the earth warms, flooding becomes more frequent, extreme and unpredictable. A recent national study of rain gauge records, show a 30% increase in heavy downpours over the last 3-5 decades.
In the northeast there’s been an astonishing 70% increase, Ohio, and Michigan show an increase of 37% and there has been a 27% increase in Kentucky. Remember, the difference between weather and climate is time! Weather is the condition over a short span of time, like rain today and sunny tomorrow, but climate refers to long term weather patterns.
Flash flood waters are extremely dangerous, water moving at even 10 miles per hour exerts the same pressure as wind gust of 270 miles per hour! Never underestimate the power of water. The Grand Canyon was flat until the mighty Colorado River cut a path through it.
There’s a lot to be learned from the Dutch about water management, they’ve been controlling flood waters for 800 years.
In addition to dams, levees & flood-walls, Dutch Civil Engineers design flood overflow retention areas. Just one acre of wetlands can hold 330,000 gallons or one foot of flood waters. There are less expensive soft-engineering options that may be considered, but as severe weather patterns become more frequent, all options must be considered.
The Ancient Greek philosopher, Heraclitus once said, “No man steps into the same river twice, for it’s not the same river and he’s not the same man”. It wounds the soul and breaks the heart to watch as a lifetime of memories can be washed away in the blink of an eye.
The citizens of Beattyville have dealt with losses time and time again that most small towns could never recover from. But with faith that remains unshakable and a spirit that cannot be broken, like a tree planted by the water they shall not be moved. “How high’s the water papa?” “I said it’s five feet and rising”...I pray for my hometown...please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.