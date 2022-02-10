Will wonders never cease? More than one year after the bloody, deadly and treasonous attack on our Nation’s Capitol, former V.P. Mike Pence finally rediscovers his backbone and takes his very first tentative steps away from Donald Trump. Speaking to members of the conservative Federalist Society, Mr. Pence said “President Trump is wrong”, and those four words sent tsunami sized shock waves to the very heart of the Republican Party.
And quicker than you can shout, throw that RHINO under the bus, Mike Pence is out on his ass. Because in Trump Town baby, loyalty is a one way street and just like that old blues song, ninety-nine & one-half won’t do. NO, when it comes to Donald Trump you’re either all in or all out, and like so much roadkill, the carnage of those who sold their souls and pledged allegiance to a Demagogue line the highway.
The Republican National Committee got together recently for a little transformational soiree in the deep red state of Utah to finish assimilating to become part of the Trump collective. The first order of business was to humiliate and censure Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger by stripping them of their committee assignments. According to David Bossie (Trump campaign adviser) they should both be expelled from the Republican Party!
Then, in what can only be described as a complete break from reality, the RNC condemned the Jan. 6th Select Committee for the “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate discourse.” Really folks, attacking the Capitol Police, smashing windows breaking down doors, constructing a Gallows to hang Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi and smearing feces on the walls of the Senate, are examples of legitimate political discourse. That’s like calling armed bank robbers covered in red dye, and holding the bags of money, just ordinary citizens making a legitimate cash withdrawal.
Are we witnessing the decline of American exceptionalism, are we no longer that once great Nation that prided itself on the peaceful transfer of power? How much longer are we willing to let Donald Trump make a mockery of our Democracy...please stay safe my friends.
