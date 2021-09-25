Hundreds of years ago, an ancient evil of mythical origins so terrifying that religious zealots called it a demon curse that could instill fear into the hearts of the most bravest of souls. Tales of a blood-sucking, shape-shifting beast lurking in the shadows waiting to attack, was known to cause panic and mass-hysteria in towns and villages. Lyssavirus, also known as Rabies, was an incurable death sentence of excruciating pain. A viral disease affecting the central nervous system causing seizures, uncontrollable drooling and the terrifying legend of howling at the moon.
Rabies were so feared, a person believed to be infected out of concern for their family and neighbors would sometimes chain themselves to a tree, and wait for symptoms to manifest. Now that’s what I would call a real sense of community spirit. In London, England, during the 1750s, to avoid the spread of the dreaded disease, officials made a decree that all dogs must be shot on sight. But of course that certainly did not include purebred pedigreed dogs of the rich and famous which were thought to be immune, just the mutts and mongrels of the poor.
Treatment varied from bloodletting, cutting away the infected flesh or cauterizing the wound with a hot poker, then there was the ever popular method of drowning which was also used to determine if one dabbled in witchcraft. In 18th century America, Madstones, the calcified hairballs from cows and goats were thought to be able to draw the madness out of that nasty bite wound. Talk about “Thinking outside the box”! But then desperate times call for desperate measures.
Not until July of 1885, was there even a glimmer of hope for anyone from Prince to Pauper who became infected with this “Deadman Walking” disease. That’s when Louis Pasteur, a chemist and microbiologist administered the first of what would be 14 daily doses into a 9 year old boy bitten by a rabid dog. In what could only be called a medical miracle, the young boy survived and almost overnight, Louis Pasteur became an international hero. Over the next few years, thousands of lives would be saved as Pasteur’s Rabies Kits were shipped out all over the world.
Remarkably, there were those that refused to accept the vaccine as being safe and actually worked. These people were known as “Antivivisectionist”, and they claimed that instead of a cure, Pasteur had created a new strain of Laboratory Rabies that was being injected into the unknowing victim. They fervently believed that the success rate numbers were being artificially inflated, sound familiar? Talk about looking a gift horse in the mouth, I guess you really can’t please everyone...please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.