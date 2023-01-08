“So keep the words of this covenant to do them, that you may prosper in all that you do.” Deuteronomy 29:9.
If there is one thing that I can say that God has had his finger on lately, it would be this… obedience is not optional. As we kick off the New Year, I am more aware than ever before that this coming year will be what I make of it. It won’t depend on what happens to me, it won’t depend on luck or good fortune, it won’t have anything to do with the “cards that I’m dealt.” No! There’s a lot of truth to the old saying, “If it is to be, it is up to me.”
I have been teaching on obedience lately at our church. God has revealed some very interesting things on the subject. A few of the things that we’ve disovered are…
1. When we obey God, He receives it as love.
2. When we obey God, He responds to us in love—the active kind of love, or love in action.
3. When we obey God, we actually step into unity with Jesus, the Father God and with others who are busy about obeying God, too.
4. Obedience to God is the key to abiding in Jesus and having His Word abide in you.
5. Obedience is the way to remain “in His Name.” Because of that, Jesus said, “Whatever you ask in my name will be done for you.”
6. Obedience is the tool that God uses to release His blessings into our lives.
7. And, obedience is directly tied to our spiritual growth. Where we cease obeying God, we stop growing, just to name a few.
With all of that in mind, I recently saw a verse in the book of Acts that jumped out at me. Acts 20:35, where the Apostle Paul is relaying the words of Jesus, “It is more blessed to give than to
receive.” When this verse jumped off the page at me, I saw it in a way that was different from any time I’d read it in the past. This time I noticed that Jesus wasn’t saying “you” are more
blessed, but that “it” is more blessed… When I saw that, I instantly realized that Jesus was referring to the action of giving. That act of giving is blessed. More blessed, in fact than receiving. If that’s true, and it is… then there are some actions that we do that are blessed, some that are MORE blessed, and obviously there are some that would not be blessed at all.
Well, that makes perfect sense when we read verses like the one we started with up top…
“So keep the words of this covenant to do them, that you may prosper in all that you do.” Deuteronomy 29:9.
In fact, there a tons of verses in the Bible that confirm to us that it’s not just what we claim to believe, or how we think or feel about things that ensures our success, but it’s in what we DO!
Here are a few just to wet your whistle…
1. Joshua – “This book of the law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate on it day and night, so that you may [d] be careful to do according to all that is written in it; for then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will [e] have success.”
Joshua 1:8.
2. David – “David inquired of the LORD, saying, “Shall I pursue this band? Shall I overtake them?” And He said to him, “Pursue, for you will surely overtake them, and you will surely rescue all.”” 1 Samuel 30:8.
3. Peter – “However, so that we do not offend them, go to the sea and throw in a hook, and take the first fish that comes up; and when you open its mouth, you will find a
shekel. Take that and give it to them for you and Me.” Matthew 17:27
We could go on and on with this. The point is that our success and our blessing are not only tied to our prayers and our beliefs; but perhaps more importantly, it is tied to our obedience to God. So, 2023 is going to be what YOU make of it. Just know that God doesn’t ask for our obedience to oppress us, but rather to bless us! Obey Him like crazy in 2023 and watch what happens! At
Grace Fellowship of Beattyville, we talk about things like that.
