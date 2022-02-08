We are being tested by the rest of the world and failing. The dumbocrats always said that Trump would put us into war, but in reality we were a lot safer under him than we are bumbling Biden. With Biden in control, who would ever have respect for us? We are being taken advantage of with him in office. We claim to control China but it’s really the opposite since were back to depending on them for our needs and supplies.
We are no longer independent but dependent on other countries who may cut us off at any given time. I wouldn’t be surprised if by the time this is printed, Russia will have made it’s way into Ukraine. Another time Biden has proven his inability to keep anything in control. And then theres China making it’s move into Taiwan. The Biden family has compromised America in my opinion. It all began when Hunter was unable to succeed with his underhanded deals while Biden was VP. Now, I think, we are paying for them. Actually, I know we are and mostly everyone too but it’s just another thing the Swamp keeps sweeping back under the rug.
They’ll sell us out but cover their own at the same time. Meanwhile, NOBODY is protecting us from them. And as matters grow worse, so does the welcomed illegals, the released criminals and the ever-spreading virus. But according to Biden, these things aren’t important..go figure. The taxpayers have lost their voice and say in matters.
Food for thought: As dumb as it may sound, back in my day (me, being 67), the cure for everything was a bowl of chicken noodle soup. Maybe we should try that. Theres a lot I know would of died in my day had it not been for home remedies such as.
We all need to learn to laugh or find some type of comfort in something with the way the world is going with Biden sending us into a war. A war that we won’t be able to win, let alone fight, because were too busy being WOKE. There will be no safe place you can run to when it happens. The rest of the world knows we are open for the taking. We need Trump more than ever if we even plan to make it to 2024.
And with the police being ordered to stand down and criminals running loose and offending repeatedly, we aren’t safe on the inside either. We are victims of our “elected” officials. There is a revolt of the honest citizens who have had to go into survival mode. This is a life or death issue and I’m not talking about the virus.
- J.P. Duddy
