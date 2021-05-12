Bumbling, stumbling Biden has done more damage and spending in approximately one hundred days than any other president in history, just as we are trying to recover from the shut down. (which we can’t do because people wont go back to work due to the fact they’re paid more to sit at home.) Washington likes it this way, so America will become dependent on them, the Swamp. That’s how socialism works. With all that said, we will never be able to recover from the shut down and worst of all, we will never be able to recover from this latest brain fart idea of more spending.
The Dumbocrats have a history of over spending as they have proven time and time again. They think they can spend their way out of problems that they’ve created and have yet to solve one. But they keep on spending no matter how high the cost. They think they can create such a large mess of this country that when Trump is re-elected in 2024 (which he will be), it will just make his job harder. I guess this is just they way it has to be for now. But even as we watch America fall apart, I believe Trump will put America back on track no matter how hard it may be.
This is one of few issues that isn’t about black against white or vice versa. It is just issue of fact. Right against wrong. No matter how you look at it, this is just the way it is. But in the meantime, as our taxes raise in spite of what bumbling Biden says, and the price of gas and everything raises with them, we all have to spend more as the swamp forces us to do. Theres an old game of follow the leader. I for one, will not follow the leader because he’s leading us to our doom. The problem is not a game, it is a matter of life and death for our country. Right now, were on life support with zero chance of recovery. But maybe we can hang in there long enough so Trump can bring it back to life again.
As I have said before, the Dumbocrats are not in control, they are out of control. A blind person could see these problems and how bad things are and as hard as it is to imagine, it will get worse. The issues at the border as Kamala has helped create, has had a huge negative impact that we will be the ones paying for. Trump had that issue solved and under control but the Dumbocrats don’t like a problem solver as they’ve proven before. Thank you for reading. - John P. Duddy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.