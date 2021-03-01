Now is the time to impeach the swamp! The swamp can try to shut us down and out but it’s a long time over due. We take over where Trump started. Trump is no longer in office but will soon return to it. Biden hasn’t even reached 100 days in office yet…and look at the damage he has already caused!
Wind and solar power has so far proved to be a not so great idea. When the ice shuts down the wind power and the snow covers the solar source, then you’ll have to get used to the dark at night, the cold of the winter and heat of the summer. All the ideas of the Democrats are as good as a fart in a space suit.
Their ideas don’t pass the smell test. Theres security around Washington to protect their swamp while our borders are open. Who is protecting us? Meanwhile, the police are being defunded and Washington wants to disarm honest Americans so we cannot take matters into our own hands to protect ourselves and families. All the while, criminals are being bailed out of jail and prison to go out and offend again.
Let’s take down that security around Washington and send our troops to protect the border. We need to start putting up the rest of the wall. The fence and gates at the swamp in Washington would be of better use there but according to the Dems, the walls won’t protect our border. But they sure seem to feel differently when it protects them. Only law and order works when you enforce it. The swamp isn’t about that. Mitch McConnell is a disgrace to the state of KY. As he has proven by his statements about Trump- it seems to me he is sucking up to the Dems and the swamp he is part of. We only have Trump to trust. He is our voice and hope!
We will never get back to what we used to be- a normal lifestyle. EVERYTHING IS NOW A POLITICAL ISSUE! Which is what they want when politicians take over every aspect of our lives. Socialism is what we get and what we have became. We could get back to normal if we didn’t wait too long. The time is now more than ever to flip the switch back to normalcy. The longer it takes- the harder it is.
One of my biggest hopes is that this article will make it out farther than Beattyville KY. Maybe into Washington. I would love to have my voice spread out as I can feel from the support I have gotten thus far. I am flattered when someone mentions to me about my articles even if we don’t agree on things. So if you see me out, stop me and talk with me. Thank you for your time to read my article. I trust and support only Trump.
- John Paul Duddy
