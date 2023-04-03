Politicians are only good at special things like buying votes at the expense of the tax payers. When they promise things like college debt forgiveness, who do you think are the ones footing the bill? Most of what they do promise, never happens anyways. Politicians don’t care about broken promises, just getting elected. The swamp cares for theirselves and their futures ONLY. They don’t care about how you and I have to stand in long lines at the check out with our over priced items…that is if theres anything even on the shelves to buy and filling up our tanks with even more money than we spent in the store.
They don’t care if we make it through another week, make it to work or make rent. They worry about them and them only.
Everything these days is political. We used to turn on sports to get a break from the news. Now sports are just another political issue that has given into the WOKE and LGBTQ. Anything that will gain attention, the Swamp uses as a puppet. Meanwhile, they ignore and take the focus off crime, the boarders, drugs, the economy. They’re staying busy “investigating” things that don’t need investigated, once again at our expense. Meanwhile, Hillary walks free as well as Hunter and the Bidens.
Trump doesn’t bow down to the Swamp and thats why he has to endlessly defend himself, while trying to defend America. And in spite of it all he has proven that he is capable of doing just that. Trump gave the American people their voice back and as soon as they could, the Swamp took it away again. We were once independent with oil and our armed forces. We were respected around the world again. Biden and the dumbocrats have completely destroyed all that.
Thanks to Obama and Biden’s presidencies, we have been led to our doom. We are now defending countries who hate us instead of defending ourselves. Only Trump can repair the damage that WOKE and “going green” by the Dumbocrats have caused thus far. But it will only be more hard to do by the time Biden and the Swamp is done.
We’re close to the point of no return. we thought it wouldn’t get to this point, yet here we are. We should know better by now, but stupid people never admit when they’re wrong which is how we got here.
Remember the good old days when we thought Jimmy Carter was the worst president we ever seen? I am sure he feels good about himself now. We’ve reached an all time low like never before.
- J.P.D.
