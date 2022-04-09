Clean up in aisle America! Why is it Biden and his admin. can never get their story straight prior or after going public? The sanctions were to deter Putin from war as they first told us but now he’s saying we all misunderstood. It must of been a brain fart when he told our troops they may be entering Ukraine. Are we in or out? No matter what the news tells us, Putin is still in control. This would have never happened under Trump because he was actually in control, not out of it. The Biden admin. has been out of control for some time now. Biden is just now admitting that the price of groceries is going to keep rising but claims it isn’t his fault but Putin’s…yeah right. Biden, we aren’t that stupid. He and only he, is the reason.
Don’t point fingers, you know what they say about all the ones pointing back to yourself when you do. The swamp should do us a favor and lock this fool in a basement somewhere. He has destroyed us every way possible with the boarder, drugs, crime, etcetera. This is a insurrection against America. WE are the judge and the jury of the justice that needs served against him. It’s about time we have someone defending us and our boarders before its too late. It’s a full time for whoever is in charge of correcting or revising everything Biden does or says.
Putin along with the rest of the world are laughing as we hang our heads in shame. But according to Biden, he’s done nothing wrong and no one is stopping him. I find it hard to believe he can even blame a brain fart when he has no brain in the first place. He’s like the scarecrow in Wizard of Oz. The rest of the world is in control. How much more before America wakes up? Or at least just the swamp and see what is going on or what they won’t admit to. I know each week, it only gets worse. It’s getting hard to keep up with the decline.
Biden makes screwing up look easy, but it won’t be easy for whoever has to fix his mess. America doesn’t have a tax issue, the swamp has a spending issue. For example, the illegals we are paying to live here being released into unknown locations only to bring in more crime, drugs and disease. They have more rights than the actual citizens do. The swamp is busy supporting the wrong people and were the ones footing the bill. We may never see a nation that is safe again. This is the new normal. We can all thank our president for it and the dumbocrats on damage control behind him.
Talk to you next week- J.P.D.
