This is the first time I am writing about something other than politics. A girl named Maggie Johnson from LCHS took win of a Level 3 Welding Competition recently. This is the first thing, since living in Lee County, that has lifted my spirits.
Her family should be very proud as she is one of few who isn’t going to waste time behind a college desk earning nothing productive with a big debt to pay and no jobs available. Trade skills, as Mike Rowe also stated, are in high demand. This young lady will be able to pick and choose where she wants to work in welding with people lining up. As I can say from an artist’s point of view, I have always been able to apply my sculpting to other areas of trade, which kept me working a lot of jobs no one would or could do. All jobs need to be done.
Her trophy may be big but not as big as her future in that field will be. I am proud to give my opinion this week, on true inspiration to her fellow peers. Thanks Maggie for lifting my spirits and faith in the next generation. We all need more of that.
- J.P.D.
