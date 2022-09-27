I am proud to be a MAGA Trump supporter and its a shame we now have a president who supports open boarders and allows endless drugs to enter in our country; definitely not making America great. It’s as if Hunter is in charge. The Bidens know all about drug issues. Despite not mentioning a word about the boarders during Biden’s half hour speech. Instead he talked about the fear he has over us proud Trump supporters, like you and I who are against socialism and the destruction of America being done by the dems.
Biden is leading us into more wars and he is being controlled by the rest of the world. He sells us out every time. America has never been in such despair. At this point we the people have lost all hope for any and all departments of government. Both the dems and reps are all clowns. This isn’t the way it was meant to go yet here we are. Biden and his team are our biggest threat. Not Russia, not China or anyone else.
And now it’s obvious that going green isn’t going to work as California is having major issues with their grid. Yet they’ll never admit that and keep charging their cars and cutting back on their AC. It’s all kind of funny in a bad way. At some point you’d think they’d rethink their decisions but their minds are made up. Stupid is as stupid does.
No matter where you live in the USA, the dumbocrats are in charge. The spineless republicans are just sitting back and watching. I do have some good news though; I heard finally Hillary doesn’t want to run for president in 2024…but she’s been known to say one thing and do the opposite a few times.
- J.P.D.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.