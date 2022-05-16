Hey all of you fools with student loan debt, you all knew them terms of your debt when you signed into it. I sure hope you didn’t go to college to be an accountant because I would never allow you to do my taxes and most of you only went to college so you didn’t have to go to work and too many of you didn’t take a class that would ever apply to any type of a real job. So as far as any level of debt forgiveness, this should not even be an issue. Pay for your own debt- we don’t want to pay for it. This is just another level of the woke movement. I am sure a lot of you are upset about what I just wrote but I am sure the rest of you with a working brain agree with me. All these people want in life is forgiveness for being stupid. This is actually just another crime against society which we have too much of. And it all becomes a political issue due to the fact the dumbocrats are in so much trouble, they are just trying to buy votes at our expense to rig another election.
And the issue of crime and criminals that is now legal due to our dumbocrats who defend and support them. Who defends and supports the victims? Nobody. Crime and criminals are just a form of the new normal. The only rights we have now is to be a victim. I for one am an old school way of life supporter that I hope we will return to someday but not soon enough. And now on to our drug and health problems that have also been created by also the dumbocrats from the boarder issue as we are told to mask up or down while these boarder people are let go into unknown locations to destroy America with drugs and crime. Trump solved problems- the dumbocrats create them. With programs like social security going broke, Washington always creates programs for other problems they make. We should only defend and support Americans who actually belong here and get rid of the rest of these people who don’t belong here and live off us taxpayers. Bumbling Biden created inflation and now he is working on recession which makes a big problem even worse. This fool has changed America but not for the better. Empty shelves in the store and higher taxes as we pay more for gas and higher home bills that under Trump, costed a hell of a lot less and with full shelves in the stores. Biden is clearly not working for or defending America. We have been sold out to the rest of the world who is destroying us with Biden’s help. A baboon has more brains than Biden does. The real American people have lost control of everything due to Biden and the rest of the dumbocrats. I would love to have a fool respond to an article and try to prove me wrong of anything I’ve written.
The only people who approve of what Biden does is the criminals and the illegals and there’s too many of them out there. We cannot afford to go on like this any longer. At this point you are a fool if you think Washington is working for you or me. I am not happy about it and it needs said. I want our America back and not the America that’s ran by criminals and politicians. This will only occur when Trump returns to office and shuts down the dumbocrats- as he will. Only then will we be heard and not drown out by criminals and the swamp. Nancy and the other clowns recently visited Ukraine to show support. Meanwhile the issues at home are getting worse by the end of each month. How many illegals are allowed to stay here on the taxpayer’s dime? Our country is out of control and no-one seems to worry about it. I would love to know how these politicians think they’re defending or supporting us while allowing our boarders to stay open and depend on other countries to give us what we already have but won’t use. The swamp has done an insurrection against America. Thanks for reading, J.P.D.
Commented
