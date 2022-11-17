At the time of writing this article, the results of the election are unknown. The great red wave didn’t happen but was a ripple. The reps may have not done as well as they hoped but may have gained ground. Which is bad for the dumbocrats. Nancy I am sure isn’t happy at this point as she doesn’t want to give up her power. She is a powerful fart in the wind we can do without. Bumbling Biden isn’t sure what’s happening at this point but that isn’t anything new.
This may end up as an upset in the swamp but its what goes on behind closed doors that worry me. We need to go back to the old way of voting, which was a lot quicker too. This drug out counting is not a good thing due to endless mistakes and cover ups. Nothing is ever flawless but this new system is all flaws. Theres no reason we can’t go back to the way voting was done before the virus now that we are over that so they say. you can’t trust much of anything anymore and its plain to see why. Our lives are in the hands of fools no matter what.
- J.P.D.
Commented
