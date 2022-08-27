The department of the IRS should stand for Incompetent Reckless Stupidity. The Swamp is living a reckless and out of control lifestyle that we are paying for. The IRS is being given more support and power than all other departments combined. This means more national security, armed forces and more while the swamp remains unaffected like us the people.
Nothing will ever effect the swamp in a negative way like it will me and you. America is under attack from the inside. We have more reason to worry about our own government than any outside one. The rest of the world is watching us fall apart as we destroy ourselves.
Once upon a time, the swamp wasn’t the issue but now the new normal has taken over and we have lost all power amongst ourselves and the rest of the world. When you lose respect, you are destroyed and that is the point we are at. Another thing destroying us is going green and putting ourselves back into the Stone Age.
This new generation will never have any “gold ole days.” We need less government, not larger and enforced boarder security. The government needs to work for us, the Americans and not the criminals and illegals. Oh and now Biden is putting up walls around his home which we paying for. Meanwhile, America is wide open thanks to him and the rest of the dumbocrats. Two issues we never had before and can do without now is going green and going WOKE.
Thanks- J.P.D.
