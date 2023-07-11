I guess by now we’ve all heard about the fires in Canada thats been bringing an alarming amount of smoke into some of the states.(Including ours) This could have been the time for all you wind mill freaks would finally come in handy and do what you do best; blow smoke. It’s hard to think that the idiots in the AOC and Washington didn’t think of it in the first place. Stupid ideas for stupid people..
We are living in crazy times with things just getting worse. When a marine on a subway does a heroic act and is treated as a criminal for doing it, it makes you wonder what is wrong with that picture? Where is the justice?
Our system is too concerned with preventing riots from idiots who jump at the opportunity to destroy and vandalize…the ones who need to **Get. A. Job.** We need more people like the marine who are unafraid to step up and defend himself and others….a right that our government is completely trying to take from us. So either get used to being a victim or be ready to face jail time and court dates. But that doesn’t go for any actual criminals because they’re too busy walking free with a slap on the wrist once in a while. We’re getting lower than a 3rd world country when we once were so much better than this. our country’s shape now is the way the government allowed and supported it to be. So tell me whose side are they actually on? If things don’t change we could be the next victim tomorrow, you or I.
Another waste of time is this group of drag nun freaks exposing theirselves in public and using a cross as a pole dance. This disrespect should not be allowed in any area in this country. But like everything else, this stupidness is allowed and supported. This is what the country is telling the younger generation; that it is ok to behave like that. Young, impressionable minds don’t know right from wrong.
This is not ok. I remember when a baseball game was about baseball, but now it is another page in the political agenda, supporting these types of groups in order for them to be seen and heard in a large public eye. Wake up America, the rest of the world is watching and waiting. Meanwhile were prancing around like freaks and trying to figure our new ways to define genders. Don’t anyone worry about the boarders, war, economy, drugs, crime…..they’re too busy focused on what they think matters. Thank you Biden.
Commented
