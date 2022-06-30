We have come to the point in this crazy time that people are afraid to get along with one another. I lived through the crazy 70’s and as bad as it was, it was still a lot better than now. But we made it through the 70’s but I have my doubts about now. Now in order to be a politician, it only matters your color, your gender title, or your sexual preference, not your ability to fix anything. So I am now one of the fortunate ones who can reflect on “the good ole days”. Unfortunately I don’t think our youth will have the same. They barely have anything to look forward to either. Their “good ole days” are masking up and social distancing.
It’s no longer God bless America, its God help America. The people who refuse to work, get more while the few honest ones get screwed. It’s time to go back to normal and do away with the “new normal”. It isn’t working. I never thought things could get this bad. As I am sure you can’t either. We would go crazy trying to figure out how things have gotten to this point. But according to the swamp, they’d tell us it’s all fine. And it’s also good to know it never has anything to do with Biden….because he tells us so. It’s always the blame game. What are we going to do when we can’t afford to drive to the doctor or the hospital due to our health because we can’t afford the thing called gas? We can’t afford to shop, eat out or get sick anymore. But isn’t it good to know the boarder crossers matter more than the tax payers? Biden, give me a call or better yet call Trump to help clean your mess. You have to agree whether you like Trump or not, we were a lot better off than when he was president. I for one have always been a supporter or his, because he actually supported us. The swamp didn’t care for that, mainly because he made a fool of them. He proved to America that we matter and things can happen in a short amount of time. But now we’re back to the stupid way of life that many of us don’t enjoy. Now we have an unfinished wall out of spite and illegals being brought in by the bus loads, dropped off in unknown locations….some in Ky by the way.
And another thing; lets defund the dems instead of defunding police. Lets get back to strength, pride and independence. Our government has sold us out to line their own pockets. If you think I’m wrong, please let me know why or how. This is all a big disrespect to our Veterans of WW1 & 2. And if you think we can win another war when were too focused on going green and WOKE, then get your head out of your rear. No one is supporting us, no one is defending us. Were busy supporting and defending everyone and everywhere outside of our country. The swamp is the one who has committed an insurrection against America.
- J.P.D.
