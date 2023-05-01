What happened to quality? I can’t understand it isn’t in anything anymore. I was born in ’54 and as a kid, I wore a lot of sneakers and they seemed to last forever. They were made of canvas and when they got sweaty and dirty, they were thrown into the wash and came out looking new again..soles still in tact. Now when you buy shoes, boots or sneakers, the soles always come off. I know this isn’t my usual topic of discussion but I am sure you can relate.
Even the laces now days are crap! Whether they snap or stretch, one or the other. The generation of today doesn’t understand any of this as they’re conditioned to today’s low standard of disposable/fast fashion. When I was a kid, there were two brands of shoes; KEDS and PF Flyers. Now we are just paying for the name of the brand that they slap across crap quality and charge you more for it. I feel sorry for those who buy on credit, as they pay a longer time for the items than they spend being able to use them. But this doesn’t just apply to shoes, lack of quality is in everything. Its a shame we’ll never get back to the ‘good ole days’. Todays kids will look back on social distancing and masking up, WOKE, cancel culture, artificial intelligence, LGBTQ, and socialism. They have no future to look ahead to. At least we can look back to the good ole days even if were hanging our heads in shame over what we have became. Its a shame we lost our quality.
- J.P.D.
