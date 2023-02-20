Hey parents- hear my warning: if you have a party for your kids don’t have balloons because now, Biden WILL shoot them down…..and now the swamp claims that spy balloons were an issue during the Trump administration… Bull! If it had of been, the dems would have blasted that issue DURING his presidency and not kept hush till now. Just another one of the swamp’s many fake claims in a desperate attempt to destroy Trump ever having a chance at running for presidency again.
Meanwhile the real issues lie with our zombie of a president; Biden and lack of the ability to react sooner than later to anything worth reacting to. The sad fact is this fool has his finger on the Doom’s Day button. Our elections, boarder and now air space are all amongst many of our country’s issues thanks to a government who cannot be trusted. As Americans, we are forced to settle for less and less everyday. The IRS is being expanded on the little people such as food service workers and their tips. All the while the swamp is lining their own pockets with back door deals. The swamp is trying to make those of us who are trying to make it on our own, into criminals.
In case you didn’t know, this is also how Hitler started out and took over. History is repeating itself like it or not. We are being forced to be dependent on the swamp and thats just how they want it. Socialism DOES NOT work and will end up failing like it always does. Our future is in bad hands so hold on- it will get worse. Sad but true. China keeps on proving Biden to be the fool he is. This would NEVER happen on Trump’s watch and he already proved that once.
- J.P.D.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.