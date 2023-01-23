The number one job of our government is supposed to be national security but they have majorly failed, as we have NONE. However, were always quick to support everyone around sand defend their boarders, ie; Ukraine. However here we are, wide open to the world, under funding our military, and using our tax money for the care of illegals. B
ut funny how the boarders that Biden visits are always cleaned up prior to his arrival….those who take part in that task should be charged with tampering evidence. We’re living through an insurrection to our own country like never before. There is no where to go to be safe from crime thanks to these jack ***** in Washington. The only ones our government is interested in protecting are the criminals and illegals. Citizens as you and I cannot even go to work or the grocery store without wondering if it will be our last trip.
This picture has been painted thanks to the dumbocrats and unfortunately we’re all in this ugly picture. When the people of America rise up and revolt, we’re treated at criminals. But yet the the real criminals are catered to. What’s wrong here? If you can’t see the problems, then you are apart of the problem. We can’t afford to go on like this.
- J.P.D.
