I cannot understand why anyone would be proud to be a dumbocrat when all they’re good for is destroying anything that works in making this country better, stronger and independent??? Do they not enjoy or appreciate secure boarders, lowered crime rates and affordable groceries and gas?
Now thanks to Biden, we no longer have those luxuries. America has crumbled from top to bottom with very little left to save. On the other hand, the rat-publicans in the swamp aren’t much better and cannot be depended on or trusted in. It’s a shame all the wanna be leaders running have the nerve to ask what Americans think or feel about our country’s state of being.
At this point if it isn’t obvious how we feel, then step down because you must be oblivious to the endless list of problems we have. Don’t try to act like you’re one of us. When Trump was in office he took a pass on his pay and actually did his job just like he said he would, and thats why the swamp hates him and seeks to destroy him.
We’re all waiting on Biden to have some type of reaction to all the issues he’s responsible for…don’t hold your breath. He’s too busy focused on everyone else and their problems and wiping their butt, he’s forgot about his own.
Remember us? The born and raised Americans who are pushed aside. We are paying for his support and get nothing in return. What is wrong with this picture is our corrupt, back door dealing, neglectful, incompetent president. Trump is the only solution to this problem! VOTE TRUMP!
